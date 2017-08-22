News By Tag
Growlers & Grapes: Craft Beer and Wine Tasting Event
Presented by Thrive Home Builders to benefit HomeAid Colorado's homeless housing development and community outreach programs
Craft beer will be provided by 5280's Top of the Town Best New Brewery winner Little Machine Beer and Riff Raff Brewing, wine tastings conducted by viaOneHope, where each bottle sold benefits a reputable charity partner. Live entertainment includes a special performance by Derek Evilsizor, as Frank Sinatra. The event will feature both a silent and live auction with incredible travel and dining packages, brewery tours, golf outings, art and sporting events. Guests will also have the opportunity to win a framed MVP Super Bowl 50 Championship autographed Von Miller jersey, John Elway memorabilia and a Brad Paisley autographed guitar.
Funds raised will support HomeAid Colorado's current projects including transitional housing for Emergency Family Assistance Center and Attention Homes in Boulder, permanent-supportive housing for Easter Seals in Stapleton, an Early Resource Center for Hope House of Colorado in Arvada, a group home for troubled youth for Mountain States Children's Home in Longmont and shelter improvements for the Durango Community Shelter operated by Volunteers of America.
Tickets are $100 each and include unlimited food, drinks, entertainment and live music. Tickets can be purchased at www.homeaidcolorado.org/
HomeAid is especially grateful to the following companies for sponsoring the event. Sponsorships underwrite all event costs so that 100% of money raised directly benefits HomeAid's homeless housing development program. Thank you to sponsors: Thrive Home Builders, MasTec Advanced Technologies, Berkeley Homes, Lennar Colorado, Metco Landscape, Inc., Caliber Home Loans, Saddleback Design, Holland & Hart, LLP, Chase, KB Home, Consilium Design, KJ Creative, McCory James Photography, Colorado Business Bank, Heritage Title Company, Metropolitan Homes, KEPHART, Kentwood Real Estate – Cherry Creek, Solutions Bath & Kitchen Gallery | Moen Faucets, Centre Communities, CVL Consultants and StrucSure Home Warranty.
About HomeAid Colorado
HomeAid Colorado is a nonprofit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals and is the charity of choice for the Colorado Association of Home Builders. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed 50 units for homeless families, domestic violence victims, veterans and youth, adding 307 beds and donating over $4 million in in-kind labor, materials and services through the home building industry. The value of projects across the state totals over $13 million, with an additional $6 million worth of projects in various stages of development expected to add 64 more beds. For more information, visit www.homeaidcolorado.org (http://r20.rs6.net/
Media Contact
Amanda Genakos, Communications & Outreach Director
HomeAid Colorado
303-691-0104
***@homeaidcolorado.org
