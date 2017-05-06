News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HomeAid Colorado Collecting and Distributing Diapers, Wipes and Formula to Needy Families
Help Collect and Distribute 200,000 Diapers to Families Experiencing Homelessness
The drive kicks off on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, 2016. More than 55 collection sites are set up across the Denver Metro area, where anyone can drop off donations of diapers, wipes, formula or cash. The drive culminates on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017. For a full list of donation sites, visit www.homeaidcolorado.org/
On average, one infant uses more than 60 diapers per week, costing parents upwards of $100 a month on diapers alone. Formula and food costs are more, but families can find other assistance to help feed their children and themselves. There are no government assistance programs providing diapers, and that's exactly why HomeAid is asking individuals and local businesses to help collect the essentials young families need to care for and raise happy and healthy children.
Not only does this effort support raising healthy and happy children, but also addresses the mental health needs of parents. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, the leading cause of mental health problems reported among new moms is needing diapers and not being able to buy them. Mothers also admitted to "stretching"
HomeAid will distribute donated items to partner agencies including Denver Rescue Mission, Hope House of Colorado, Colorado Homeless Families, Rocky Mountain Diaper Depot, The Gathering Place, Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA), and Volunteers of America. Donations will provide critical support to the families these organizations serve in their transitional housing programs and emergency shelters. Since the program's inception in 2014, HomeAid Colorado has helped distribute more than 500,000 essential items.
To learn more about HomeAid Colorado and our efforts to rebuild lives for Colorado's homeless through housing and community outreach, visit our website at www.HomeAidColorado.org. To host a drive at your organization, sign up at www.homeaidcolorado.org/
###
About HomeAid Colorado
HomeAid Colorado is a nonprofit provider of housing and services for Coloradans experiencing homelessness. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed 53 units for homeless families, domestic violence victims, veterans and youth, adding 386 beds and donating over $4 million in in-kind labor, materials and services through the home building industry. The value of projects across the state totals $12.7 million, with an additional $6.8 million worth of projects in various stages of development expected to add 64 more beds. For more information, visit www.homeaidcolorado.org.
Contact
Amanda Genakos
Commuications & Outreach Director
3036910104
***@homeaidcolorado.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse