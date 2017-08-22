DEMA Engineering Company releases OPL and Industrial Laundry Dispenser for the digital world

Trident Laundry Dispenser

DEMA Engineering Company

Brass Clarkson, Marketing Manager

800-325-3362

-- Trident Laundry Dispenser is the newest generation in Laundry dispensing technology from DEMA. Trident enters the "smart device" connection and control era with a forward thinking program using Bluetooth technology for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and PC integration. Use your smart device to write and store programs, get service reports and access data from the Trident Pro-Access interface module. The pro access controls up to 8 pump stands and locally stores programs, wash data and service notes and reminders. Trident blends smart device capable technology with the best features of DEMA's legacy dispensers such as quick change pumps and durable pump gear motors.Find out more about the new Trident Laundry Dispenser, by DEMA. Visit us at ISSA 2017 in Las Vegas, booth #3731 or visit us at http://www.demaeng.com.DEMA Engineering Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of chemical dispensing equipment and fluid control products. DEMA Engineering Company's worldwide headquarters are located in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Additional sales, warehousing and manufacturing locations are in Nesquehoning, PA and internationally in Zeewolde, Netherlands;Sydney, Australia; Shanghai, China; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.