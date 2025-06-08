Renu Energy Solutions Expands into the Raleigh-Durham Market with New Cary, NC Office

Renu Energy Solutions, a leading solar and energy storage solutions provider, is excited to announce the expansion into the Raleigh-Durham market with the opening of a new office in Cary, NC.

-- Renu Energy Solutions, a leading solar and energy storage solutions provider, is excited to announce the expansion into the Raleigh-Durham market with the opening of a new office in Cary, NC. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's growth while reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainable energy to home and business owners across the Carolinas.Jay Radcliffe, President/CEO of Renu Energy Solutions, gives insight into what the expansion means:"Our expansion into Cary allows us to better serve the growing demand for solar energy in the Triangle area," said Jay. "The Raleigh-Durham region is at the forefront of sustainability efforts, and we're excited to help residents and businesses take control of their energy future with cost-effective, reliable solar solutions."The new facility's grand opening is Wednesday, June 18th, with a full day of visitors scheduled, including community leaders, sustainable energy non-profits, local businesses, existing residential and commercial customers, and prospects alike.With this expansion, Renu Energy Solutions will provide more accessible and efficient solar installation services, battery storage solutions, and energy efficiency upgrades to customers in the region. The new office ensures quicker response times, a dedicated local team, and a stronger presence in one of North Carolina's fastest-growing markets.Cary was selected as the ideal location due to its strong commitment to sustainability, rapidly growing population and increasing interest in renewable energy solutions. Though Renu Energy Solutions had previously served the Raleigh-Durham market, establishing a permanent presence in the neighborhood makes clean energy adoption simpler and more accessible. Previously, materials for installations in the area were supplied from the company's Charlotte office; now, with a dedicated local facility, all materials will be housed where the installations take place, ensuring greater efficiency and convenience for homeowners and businesses.As a trusted solar provider with over 15 years of experience, Renu Energy Solutions has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses across the Southeast reduce their reliance on the grid and save on energy costs. The company's expansion into Cary highlights their mission to advance North Carolina's clean energy transition while also creating local job opportunities.Mr. Radcliffe commented about being part of NC's clean energy movement and the positive impact we are creating in the Cary community:"We're proud to be a part of North Carolina's clean energy movement," added Radcliffe. "This expansion is not just about business growth, it's about making a meaningful impact in communities that are ready to embrace a more sustainable future."Renu Energy Solutions is a trusted provider of residential and commercial solar energy solutions, offering solar panel installations, battery storage and energy efficiency services. Since 2010, the company has been committed to helping customers gain energy independence while reducing their environmental impact. With a focus on high-quality service and expert craftsmanship, Renu Energy Solutions continues to lead the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.