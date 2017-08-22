News By Tag
Minnesota Director's "Demon With The Atomic Brain" To Premiere Oct. 4 At Historic Heights Theater
Cult filmmaker Christopher R. Mihm expands his cinematic universe with the debut of his twelfth feature film in as many years.
The event will include 50's era newsreels and short subjects, together with a silent auction and photo opportunities with creatures from the film. Cast and crew will be in attendance. Tickets are $10 each and available in advance at http://www.sainteuphoria.com/
"Demon with the Atomic Brain" was shot in Arden Hills, MN, Chisago City, MN and is the first feature film to include scenes shot in New Auburn, WI. The film was completed using Minnesota- and Wisconsin-based talent and funded entirely by small donors and fans of Mr. Mihm's previous work.
The films of the Mihmiverse, a term coined by fans to describe Mr. Mihm's catalog, continue to screen across the globe and have become a woldwide cult phenomenon. As a result, Mr. Mihm has become a familiar face to sci-fi and horror convention-goers in recent years by appearing as a guest at numerous events across the United States.
Inspired by the old creature features he watched with his father as a child, Mihm produced, wrote and directed his first film, the multi-award winning "The Monster of Phantom Lake," in 2006.
