August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Minnesota Director's "Demon With The Atomic Brain" To Premiere Oct. 4 At Historic Heights Theater

Cult filmmaker Christopher R. Mihm expands his cinematic universe with the debut of his twelfth feature film in as many years.
 
 
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "Demon With The Atomic Brain," a loving homage to the cheesy black and white horror and sci-fi films of the 1950's, will premiere Wednesday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Historic Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, MN.

The event will include 50's era newsreels and short subjects, together with a silent auction and photo opportunities with creatures from the film.  Cast and crew will be in attendance.  Tickets are $10 each and available in advance at http://www.sainteuphoria.com/merch.html.  A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. The film is safe and fun for kids of all ages!

"Demon with the Atomic Brain" was shot in Arden Hills, MN, Chisago City, MN and is the first feature film to include scenes shot in New Auburn, WI. The film was completed using Minnesota- and Wisconsin-based talent and funded entirely by small donors and fans of Mr. Mihm's previous work.

The films of the Mihmiverse, a term coined by fans to describe Mr. Mihm's catalog, continue to screen across the globe and have become a woldwide cult phenomenon. As a result, Mr. Mihm has become a familiar face to sci-fi and horror convention-goers in recent years by appearing as a guest at numerous events across the United States.

Inspired by the old creature features he watched with his father as a child, Mihm produced, wrote and directed his first film, the multi-award winning "The Monster of Phantom Lake," in 2006.  He has since produced the award winning cult classics "It Came From Another World!" (2007), "Cave Women on Mars" (2008), "Terror from Beneath the Earth" (2009), "Destination: Outer Space" (2010), "Attack of the Moon Zombies" (2011), "House of Ghosts" (2012), "The Giant Spider" (2013), "The Late Night Double Feature" (2014), "Danny Johnson Saves The World" (2015), and "Weresquito: Nazi Hunter" (2016). Mr. Mihm also adapted his first film into an award winning stage musical, "The Monster of Phantom Lake: The Musical!," which debuted in Summer 2016 at the Historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie, WI.

NOTES TO NEWS PEOPLE:

1) Mihm is available for interviews by calling 651-341-8106

2) For Mihm's biography go to http://www.sainteuphoria.com/bio.html

3) For Mihm's IMDB profile go to http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2265115/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1

4) To see the film's trailer go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMMq2HjY5W4



Saint Euphoria LLC
***@sainteuphoria.com
