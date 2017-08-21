 
Industry News





Dr. Lawrence Finn Offers Dental Treatments for Families

While there are many dentists who will limit their practice to specific age groups, family dentistry providers care for a broad range of patients from very young children to teens to adults.
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Dental Clinic
Family Dentistry
Cosmetic Dentistry

Industry:
Health

Location:
Warren - Michigan - US

WARREN, Mich. - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Lawrence Finn and his team is a family dental clinic devoted to restoring and enhancing the beauty of you and your entire family's smile using state-of-the-art procedures.

Dr. Finn and his staff are a one-stop-shop for your family's dental care needs. As a family dentist, Dr. Larry Finn provides regular dental cleaning services as well as treatments for root canals, teeth whitening, dentures, implants, and more. While there are many dentists who will limit their practice to specific age groups, family dentistry providers care for a broad range of patients from very young children to teens to adults.

Dr. Larry Finn and his team believes going to the dentist is important at any age and it is important to have good oral hygiene for long lasting teeth. The difference between a family, general and pediatric dentist is this: General dentistry, while it can offer treatments for any age, often has a limit on the age group they provide services to, while family dentistry offers treatments to any age. Pediatric dentistry is dedicated to the dental health of young patients from infancy up to teenage years. Family dentistry helps families have one dentist they can go to for their entire family.

Dr. Finn stated "Our staff provides comfortable dental care, and we are very sensitive to our patients' needs. We love to treat families; our services incorporate care for both adults and children. No matter what type of dental service you need, we work to make the entire experience as easy and pleasant as possible."

Dr. Finn and his team offers a variety of dental services including periodontics, endodontics, family dentistry, root canals, oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. He has over 30 years of experience performing minor and advanced procedures in dentistry. For more information on painless dentistry from Dr. Larry Finn, visit http://www.dr-finn.com, or call (586) 772-3540.

