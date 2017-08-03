News By Tag
Dr. Larry Finn Offers Treatment for Periodontal Disease
Dr. Larry Finn is informing the public about his service to help treat and prevent periodontal disease, a very common gum infection that damages gums and can result in jawbone decay.
Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, is a common disease that can be prevented and treated. The cause of periodontal disease is usually poor oral hygiene. If not treated, it can result in tooth loss, along with being a risk for heart and lung diseases. The symptoms of periodontal disease include: toothache, very red gums, receding gums, tooth loss, tender gums, bad breath, and loose teeth.
Dr. Larry Finn and his team can deliver treatment for mild to advanced gum disease; they treat all stages of periodontitis. Additionally, treatment can include professional cleaning of the pockets around the teeth in order to prevent damage to the surrounding bone. Advanced cases may require more treatment. After treatment has been completed, the patient will be given instructions on how to care for their teeth and mouth in order to prevent gum disease in the future.
Dr. Finn stated "Our staff provides comfortable dental and periodontal care, and we are very sensitive to our patients' needs. Our motto is 'We cater to cowards,' which is really just another way of saying we can handle the needs of anyone, even those who experience anxiety or fear of the dental chair. No matter what type of dental service you need, we work to make the entire experience as easy and pleasant as possible."
Dr. Finn and his team offers a variety of dental services including periodontics, endodontics, family dentistry, root canals, oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. He has over 30 years of experience performing minor and advanced procedures in dentistry.
