Dr. Larry Finn Offers Cosmetic Dentistry
With Dr. Finn's 30 years of dental experience, he has come across many people who simply do not like their teeth or smile. Cosmetic dentistry is the branch of dentistry concerned with the appearance of teeth. From small changes to major repairs, Dr. Finn can perform a variety of procedures to improve patients' smiles. Many techniques can be used to treat teeth that are discolored, chipped, missing or misshapen. Dr. Finn is able to reshape teeth, close spaces, restore worn teeth and change the length of teeth. The most common procedures in cosmetic dentistry include:
•Teeth whitening, a professional bleaching process used to brighten discolored teeth to give patients a brighter, more youthful looking smile.
•Bonding, a procedure that repairs chips, cracks and stains.
•Crowns, used to cover the visible part of the tooth and to cover broken or damaged teeth.
•Veneers, a procedure that restores teeth.
•Reshaping and contouring
Dr. Finn stated "Our staff provides comfortable dental care, and we are very sensitive to our patients' needs. Our motto is 'We cater to cowards,' which is really just another way of saying we can handle the needs of anyone, even those who experience anxiety or fear of the dental chair. No matter what type of dental service you need, we work to make the entire experience as easy and pleasant as possible."
Dr. Finn and his team offers a variety of dental services including periodontics, endodontics, family dentistry, root canals, oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. He has over 30 years of experience performing minor and advanced procedures in dentistry. For more information on painless dentistry from Dr. Larry Finn, visit http://www.dr-
