 
News By Tag
* Delta Dental Insurance
* Family Dentistry
* Dental Practice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Warren
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Dr. Larry Finn Accepts Delta Dental Insurance

 
WARREN, Mich. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Dentist Dr. Larry Finn is making it easier for patients to afford their dental procedures by accepting Delta Dental insurance for his dental services at his practice in Warren, Michigan.

Dr. Finn and his team understands how expensive dental procedures can be. In order to make it possible for every patient to get the dental work needed without feeling financial pressure, Dr. Larry Finn accepts most major insurance plans, including Delta Dental insurance. Patients can find Dr. Larry Finn in the following Delta Dental networks:

•Delta Dental PPO

•Delta Dental Premier

The team at Dr. Finn's practice has found that patients to remain stress free when they file their insurance claim through their office. When patients use their Delta Dental insurance plan to cover their dental work, Dr. Finn's office will file the insurance claim on behalf of the patient by connecting directly with Delta Dental over the internet, making this step smooth and easy.

Dr. Finn stated, "We're not your ordinary dental practice. We provide comfortable dental care that goes above and beyond. This means that we're sensitive to our patients' needs and we cater to everyone. Come in, experience our comfortable and state-of-the-art office and meet our warm and caring staff."

Dr. Finn and his team offers a variety of dental services including periodontics, endodontics, family dentistry, root canals, oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. He has over 30 years of experience performing everything from minor to advanced procedures in dentistry. For more information on painless dentistry from Dr. Larry Finn, visit http://www.dr-finn.com, or call (586) 772-3540.

Contact
Dr. Lawrence Finn
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Delta Dental Insurance, Family Dentistry, Dental Practice
Industry:Health
Location:Warren - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share