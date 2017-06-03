News By Tag
Dr. Larry Finn Accepts Delta Dental Insurance
Dr. Finn and his team understands how expensive dental procedures can be. In order to make it possible for every patient to get the dental work needed without feeling financial pressure, Dr. Larry Finn accepts most major insurance plans, including Delta Dental insurance. Patients can find Dr. Larry Finn in the following Delta Dental networks:
•Delta Dental PPO
•Delta Dental Premier
The team at Dr. Finn's practice has found that patients to remain stress free when they file their insurance claim through their office. When patients use their Delta Dental insurance plan to cover their dental work, Dr. Finn's office will file the insurance claim on behalf of the patient by connecting directly with Delta Dental over the internet, making this step smooth and easy.
Dr. Finn stated, "We're not your ordinary dental practice. We provide comfortable dental care that goes above and beyond. This means that we're sensitive to our patients' needs and we cater to everyone. Come in, experience our comfortable and state-of-the-
Dr. Finn and his team offers a variety of dental services including periodontics, endodontics, family dentistry, root canals, oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. He has over 30 years of experience performing everything from minor to advanced procedures in dentistry. For more information on painless dentistry from Dr. Larry Finn, visit http://www.dr-
