August 2017
GoToMeeting Wins 2017 CODiE Award for Best Collaboration Solution for Second Consecutive Year

 
 
Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, LogMeIn
Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, LogMeIn
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- LogMeIn announced that GoToMeeting, its market leading online meeting tool, was named Best Collaboration Solution for the second year in a row by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) at the 2017 CODiE Awards for business technology. The SIIA CODiE Awards are a peer-reviewed program that showcase business and education technology's finest products and services.

"We are excited to see GoToMeeting awarded the CODiE for Best Collaboration Solution for the second consecutive year," said Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer, LogMeIn. "It is an honor to be recognized for our continued innovation and ability to foster result-oriented collaboration among colleagues, customers and external partners."

GoToMeeting allows users to easily connect with anyone from anywhere and on any device, promoting greater collaboration and creating deeper human connections in the workplace. Recently, GoToMeeting released GoToConference and InRoom Link to solve for common conference room pain points, among other new features and integrations, all of which were designed to deliver a frictionless, easy to use, all-in-one meeting experience.

GoToMeeting was selected as the winner of the Best Collaboration Solution award after multiple rounds of evaluations conducted by software and business technology experts, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. A total of 60 awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. More information about the awards and the complete list of winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.

LogMeIn's Communications and Collaboration portfolio
A recognized market leader in Communications and Collaboration (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MFNHFGuZVjHjOj...), LogMeIn has a broad portfolio of products that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, market and train to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award winning products such as join.me, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, Grasshopper and OpenVoice. LogMeIn's combined communication and collaboration products support over 20 million users, with over 900 million conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 7 million meetings per month, and over 12 billion voice minutes per year.
