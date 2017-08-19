 
August 2017
Shutts recognized as one of best law firms for minority attorneys and minority equity partners

 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Shutts & Bowen LLP, which has an office in Sarasota, has once again been recognized by an industry publication as one of the best firms for both minority attorneys and minority equity partners.

The legal trade publication Law360 recognized Shutts as one of the country's best firms for minority attorneys and for minority equity partners, citing the firm's success in recruiting and retaining minority attorneys and a more diverse workforce.  Shutts was ranked 5th among firms with 150-299 lawyers for the number of minority lawyers at the firm and 6th among such firms for the number of minority equity partners at the firm.

"It is one of the principles of our firm that Shutts & Bowen recognizes the fundamental importance of achieving a diverse workforce that bridges racial, gender, age, ethnic, national, sexual orientation and religious lines.  We are greatly encouraged to see that Shutts & Bowen's long-standing commitment to diversity is being recognized in a positive light," said E. Zachary Rans, Managing Partner of the Sarasota office.

In 2015, the firm topped the publication's list of best large and midsize firms for Hispanic attorneys, with 11.5 percent of the firm's partners and 13.4 percent of its equity partners.

About Shutts & Bowen LLP Established in 1910, Shutts & Bowen is a full-service business law firm with more than 260 lawyers with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach.  Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com.
Source:Shutts & Bowen
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Shutts
Industry:Legal
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
