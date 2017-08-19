News By Tag
2018 NFL Mock Draft Site - DraftBlaster
The 2018 NFL Mock Draft season has begun, and DraftBlaster has kicked it off with their "Blastoff" preview of the season and the draft, and a new 2018 NFL Mock Draft.
DraftBlaster was launched last year, and has generated over 1.5 million pageviews without spending anything on marketing or advertising. The site covers the NFL draft throughout the year with in depth scouting reports, mock drafts, and in-depth articles on football strategy.
DraftBlaster extendes its mock draft into more rounds as the season unfolds, allowing for college players to develop throughout the season, and NFL team needs to emerge.
The "Blastoff" is an in-depth review of the last year's draft, merged into how each team has addressed personnel issues in free agency, and the major issues for each team heading into the season. DraftBlaster also identifies what could be the main target for next year's draft for each team.
Last year's mock draft from DraftBlaster was regarded as one of the most accurate, even though there are no projected trades in the mock.
DraftBlaster Blastoff: http://www.draftblaster.com/
