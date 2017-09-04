Gift Idea Site "BestGiftLists" Launched

Best Gift Lists, a gift suggestion site, devotes itself to finding the perfect gift for anyone, based on who they are and what they do.

-- For anyone that just can't seem to find the right gift for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone, Best Gift Lists promises that they can help. The website, founded in September of 2017 keeps gift suggestions short and sweet. All lists include 10 gift suggestions based on a person's specific interest or relationship to the giver. The visitor of the site, therefore, could look for "10 Best Gifts for a Girlfriend", and also "10 Best Gifts for Yoga Lovers" - if in fact, his girlfriend loves Yoga.Best Gift Lists has a preliminary library of Gift Lists that is growing every day. The topics range from the traditional, such as "10 Best Retirement Gifts" to the charmingly specific, such as "10 Best Gifts for people that love Dinosaurs".Products are not sold directly on the site, but rather they are lists linked to major online stores such as Amazon. Currently the editorial team, made up of a staff of experienced retail and marketing professionals, add Lists each day, and are using the first 3 months of operation to analyze what topics are most useful to visitors.There is no registration on the site, and it is free to anyone.