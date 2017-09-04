News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gift Idea Site "BestGiftLists" Launched
Best Gift Lists, a gift suggestion site, devotes itself to finding the perfect gift for anyone, based on who they are and what they do.
Best Gift Lists has a preliminary library of Gift Lists that is growing every day. The topics range from the traditional, such as "10 Best Retirement Gifts" to the charmingly specific, such as "10 Best Gifts for people that love Dinosaurs".
Products are not sold directly on the site, but rather they are lists linked to major online stores such as Amazon. Currently the editorial team, made up of a staff of experienced retail and marketing professionals, add Lists each day, and are using the first 3 months of operation to analyze what topics are most useful to visitors.
There is no registration on the site, and it is free to anyone.
http://www.bestgiftlists.com
Contact
Jack O'Conner
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse