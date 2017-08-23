 
Rustic Living, Cabin Products, Outdoor Gear Recommendation Site

CabinSpaces is officially launched- reviews and how to's on products related to cabin, cottage and rustic living.
 
 
Cabin Spaces - Rustic Living, Outdoor Gear Recommendations
Cabin Spaces - Rustic Living, Outdoor Gear Recommendations
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- CabinSpaces, a new website that features product recommendations related to rustic living, a concept centered on anyone that has a cabin, cottage, or just enjoys a rustic lifestyle in their home, is officially launched and live.

The site features primarily product reviews, but also has special sections in the form of "how to's", "bests", and even "lists" and long form features on special topics.

CabinSpaces is owned and operated by a group of cabin and cottage owners that each have a specialized area of expertise. It was formed through connections made online via other sites where the current owners were sharing advice on common fixes and improvements for those in the rustic lifestyle.

Most of the product recommendations are available for sale on large retailers, such as Amazon, and there is no mark up on any item featured. The reader is simply given a link to where they can purchase the recommended item on a retail site.

There are no ads on the site, as all revenue is purey generated from affiliate partnerships. Furthermore, CabinSpaces is a recommendation site, not a review site, so there are no negative product postings.

http://www.cabinspaces.com

