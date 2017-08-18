News By Tag
Pixlogix Infotech Launches Shipping Availability Magento Extension
Words from Founder & CEO of Pixlogix Infotech
Mr Samir Bhimbha, the Founder & CEO of Pixlogix Infotech, introduced the Magento Extension product at the launch and said "We have commenced this product for making it easier to find out the availability of E-commerce product shipping's, availability of COD and delivery information using postcode/zipcode."
How the new Magento shipping extension is useful
With the help of the new extension, users can straightforwardly find the shipping of their products, availability of COD and delivery information. If the product is available for the submitted postcode/zipcode, the customer can effortlessly proceed to the checkout by Magento shipping module. The ease of use of products shipping and accessibility of COD will be showcased automatically to users who are logged in by their existing zipcode/postcode.
Admin can import multiple postcodes/zipcode by using the .csv file submitted from the back-end. Magento COD checker extension allows admin to organize cash on delivery method so that it will only showcase to precise postcode/zipcode. As well as admin can limit cash on delivery as payment methods based on configured details.
Distinctive features of the extension
The product includes many distinctive features which make daily based ecommerce functions related to online shipping to take less time and efforts. The admin can set postcode for shipping availability, enable or disable postcode, enable or disable shipping availability and availability at a product, cart and checkout page.
Admin can change shipping success message and the shipping error message from the setting page. He can set postcode for COD availability, enable or disable COD availability on different pages. Check out the detailed list of features at http://www.pixlogix.com/
The capabilities of the product are surely useful keeping in view the swiftness it offers to the e-commerce shipments. It can undoubtedly prove to be a key resource for any e-commerce business looking to incorporate online shipping services.
About the company
Pixlogix Infotech is a web development and design company located in Ahmedabad, India which assists its clients to nurture their businesses by developing online solutions. The company is known for its unique web and mobile strategies, user interface design, front-end & back-end web development and custom apps globally.
With IT services and solutions, Pixlogix has also developed and launched several products in the e-commerce domain like Contact form builder flexible-forms - Magento extension, Blog - Magento extension and now with new shipping availability Magento extension. Pixlogix specializes in offering Magento product extension development and implementation solutions.
