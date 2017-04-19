News By Tag
Pixlogix re-introducesits Magento Blog Extension to Accelerate Blog Management
With present day update, key functionalities of the FlexibleBlog Magento Blog Extension include:
Enabling of the Admin
It enables admin to effortlessly manage setting pages, easily add blog posts with needed categories, author, tag, and post-date. Admin can enable or disable comments as well as social shares dynamically and securely.
HandlingSidebar
Admin can enable/disable social share, sidebar widget and author information. It can also adjust a number of latest items from the blog setting page.
FacilitatingSEO
Admin can effortlessly set meta data for posts and categories providing better google search results.
Easy Customer Access
The customer can visit multiple pages like category archive page, post list, month archive, tag archive, author archive and search result pages with ease.
Empowering Users
Users can view and filter search result pages, blog pages, category, month, tag and author archive pages with comments count and pagination. They can view post pages with all the details.
The extension comes with 30 days' money back guarantee, 90 days' support and free update every time.
For more information and detailed features please explore FlexibleBlog Magento Extension (http://www.pixlogix.com/
We are happy to present Magento Community Edition: 1.7, 1.8, 1.8.1, 1.9, 1.9.1, 1.9.2, 1.9.3
