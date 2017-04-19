 
News By Tag
* Magento Blog Extension
* blog for Magento
* Blog Magento Extension
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Pixlogix re-introducesits Magento Blog Extension to Accelerate Blog Management

 
 
01-Banner
01-Banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Magento Blog Extension
blog for Magento
Blog Magento Extension

Industry:
Software

Location:
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
Services

AHMEDABAD, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Pixlogix, a leading web design and development company, re-introduced its FlexibleBlog extension (http://www.pixlogix.com/store/magento-extensions/blog-flexible-blog.html). The extension offers multiple blog creation and management features.The module provides useful blog functionalities with category, post, tag, author, comment and search features. The extension enables responsive design and supports upto Magento 1.9.x.

With present day update, key functionalities of the FlexibleBlog Magento Blog Extension include:

Enabling of the Admin

It enables admin to effortlessly manage setting pages, easily add blog posts with needed categories, author, tag, and post-date. Admin can enable or disable comments as well as social shares dynamically and securely.

HandlingSidebar

Admin can enable/disable social share, sidebar widget and author information. It can also adjust a number of latest items from the blog setting page.

FacilitatingSEO

Admin can effortlessly set meta data for posts and categories providing better google search results.

Easy Customer Access

The customer can visit multiple pages like category archive page, post list, month archive, tag archive, author archive and search result pages with ease.

Empowering Users

Users can view and filter search result pages, blog pages, category, month, tag and author archive pages with comments count and pagination. They can view post pages with all the details.

The extension comes with 30 days' money back guarantee, 90 days' support and free update every time.

For more information and detailed features please explore FlexibleBlog Magento Extension (http://www.pixlogix.com/store/magento-extensions/blog-fle...).

We are happy to present Magento Community Edition: 1.7, 1.8, 1.8.1, 1.9, 1.9.1, 1.9.2, 1.9.3
End
Source:
Email:***@pixlogix.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share