Explore Contact Form Builder FlexibleForms extension for your Magento eCommerce Website

 
 
04-banner
04-banner
AHMEDABAD, India - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- You would be definitely investing much resource time and technical efforts for building contact forms for yours or your Client's Magento eCommerce Websites. But now with Contact Form Builder FlexibleForms extension you can swiftly create unlimited dynamic forms, field types, field sets and do much more easily without much resource investments.

Get Benefits like:

      - Free Updates Every Time
      - Support for 1 Year
      - 100% Money Back in 30 days


Find more information and online demo (http://bit.ly/FlexibleForms) for Frontend, Frontend Product Inquiry Form and Backend Demo.

Explore Contact Form Builder FlexibleForms extension at http://bit.ly/FlexibleForms

This extension is developed by us at Pixlogix (www.pixlogix.com), which offers Web Design & Development services such as UX/UI Design, PSD Design, Responsive HTML5, jQuery, Less, Frameworks (Bootstrap, Foundation, Boilerplate), Wordpress, Magento, Joomla, Core PHP, Mobile App, Mobile Site, Vector Creation, Logo design and Graphic design.
Email:***@pixlogix.com Email Verified
Contact form extension, Form Builder Magento, Magento Form Builder
Internet
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Products
