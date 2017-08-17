 
Worcester's Home Basketball Team Signs First Player

Former MEAC standout and male athlete of the year at Coppin State University signs with Worcester 78's
 
WORCESTER, Mass. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The 78's, a professional basketball team in the American Basketball Association, today announced the first player on its roster. Former NCAA Division I Player Tony Gallo will play guard for the team this season.

Gallo is alumni of Coppin State University and was male athlete of the year there in 2012, his senior year. He averaged 17 points per game, 4th in the Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC). He's since played in Canada, Belgium and in the ABA.

Playing with the 78's organization last year, then the New England Anchors. He led the team in scoring with 22 points per game, adding 6.8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals per contest. On November 19th, 2016, he had a 50 point performance that included 10 three pointers.

As director of skills development with Premier Hoops, Gallo is coach of the programs AAU elite team.

"Tony is a big part of our team and exactly the player we wanted to start our roster with," said Tom Marino, team owner and president. "He is a natural leader who works hard on both ends of the floor and has special abilities that change games.

The 78's have open tryouts on August 19th in Chestnut Hill, MA. Players can sign up at http://worcester78s.com/in-the-game. The team debuts on its new home court, built just ten years ago, on November 5th at Boys & Girls Club of Worcester.

#Contact:

Tom Marino

Worcester 78's Basketball

tom.marino@worcester78s.com

https://worcester78s.com

(774) 312-6501

Tom Marino
Worcester 78’s Basketball
