Worcester's New Basketball Team Has Will Have a Familiar Voice on Game Day

The former voice of the Worcester Counts and Worcester Bombardiers joins 78's as voice of the team on game day.

Tom Marino

Worcester 78's Basketball

Tom Marino

Worcester 78's Basketball

-- Central Massachusetts has a new American Basketball Association (ABA) team, but a familiar voice will at the public address microphone. The Worcester 78's have announced that Steven Phillips will be the voice inside the gym on game day.Steven was the announcer for the last two basketball teams in Worcester, the Worcester Counts of the World Basketball League, who played their last game in 1989, and the Bay State Bombardiers of the Continental Basketball Association, who last played in 1986. Steven has also called games for the men's and women's at Holy Cross, men's basketball at WPI and Shrewsbury High School boys basketball. He was also a play by play announcer at WTAG for Holy Cross Men's basketball games.Baseball also has had Steven's voice as part of Lowell Spinners games, the Division I ECAC Tournament at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, RI and Fitton field in Worcester, and one Red Sox game at Fenway Park as a fill in."Steve is going to be an important part of game day," said Tom Marino, team owner and president. "Not only will his skill as an announcer be a great asset, but his long track record of being part of game day productions brings significant knowledge to our team on how to create great events.The ABA season starts in November with the 78's playing home games this season at Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. Learn more about the 78's at http://worcester78s.com