News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Minor League Basketball Moves to Worcester with a New Approach
Central Massachusetts professional basketball team with a community and youth education focus.
The 78's played a partial season last year as the New England Anchors, hosting its home games in multiple locations. The team will again be competing in the American Basketball Association (ABA) but chose to brand itself to reflect its new full-time home.
"I am more than excited to have the opportunity to bring our team to the city I've lived in or around my entire life," said Tom Marino, 78's owner and president. "The greater opportunity, however, is being able to host at an amazing facility around the people doing some of the best community work in the city at Boys & Girls Club. Our team will be well positioned to contribute to that work and make a difference."
Making a difference is a consistent theme within the 78's which describes itself as a "community first" organization. Seeing team operations as a fertile grounds for teachable moments, Marino sees real-world learning opportunities for student learning in athletics, business, media production and creative disciplines.
"By involving students in the process and putting a winning team on the basketball court, we have an opportunity to teach two very important lessons: Winning matters and hard work produces results."
The 78's will be publishing their season schedule in late August and begin play in November. You can visit https://worcester78s.com for details.
Contact
Tom Marino
Team Owner
***@worcester78s.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017