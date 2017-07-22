 
Industry News





Anthony Leonelli to Coach Pro Basketball Team in Worcester

Local, long time coach will also be director of player personnel for the team.
 
WORCESTER, Mass. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Anthony Leonelli has been named Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel for American Basketball Association team Worcester 78s. Leonelli, a local naive, coached the the team last season, then known as the New England Anchors, in an abbreviated season.

Leonelli is currently the assistant athletic director at Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, MA and leads 508 Sports, a company he founded. He has a basketball resume that started as an assistant coach a decade ago at Wentworth. He also had positions on the staff at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and Rhode Island College. Prior to last season he also led a worst to first turnaround as the head coach at Green Mountain College in Vermont. Leonelli has been with teams that went to the NCAA tournament three times and a conference championship while at WPI.

"Coach Leo is going to be a critical piece of the winning culture our team is building," said Tom Marino, 78's owner and business manager. "His long resume of success recruiting athletes and teaches a very exciting, up-tempo system. We are fortunate to have him within our team."

The 78's are holding open tryouts for the team on August 19th. Players must enroll to participate at https://worcester78s.com/in-the-game

The 78's debut on their home court on November 5th with play all home games at Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. More information about the team is available at https://worcester78s.com

Tom Marino
Team Owner
774.312.6501
***@worcester78s.com
