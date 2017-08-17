News By Tag
transFORM Announces What's New, What's Next 2017 Schedule
An invitation to The New York Design Center's highly anticipated event, What's New, What's Next on Thursday, September 14th from 1pm to 9pm.
Richelieu's, Eric Pothier, will begin his presentation on smart living in small urban spaces at 5:30pm in suite 708. At this time, he will introduce a new line of decorative hardware. The entire collection is a result of sophisticated research and development, as well as an artisanal and industrial vision that focuses on both detail and high-tech innovation.
Who: The NYDC, transFORM & Richelieu
What: Ninth Annual What's New, What's Next @ the NYDC
Where: 200 Lexington Ave. Suite 708 New York, NY 10016
When: Thursday, 9/14/17 from 1-9pm. Presentation 5:30pm
Throughout the day, transFORM will provide interactive dessert options, including a variety of cupcakes from Baked by Melissa and other popular stores. Don't miss the chance to enjoy custom micro desserts while swooning over custom micro designs.
Artwork from tF Gallery's, Francisco Jose Jimenez, Kiyoshi Otsuka, Paula Barrágan and Glenn Fischer will also be on display.
ADMISSION: Free
RSVP: marketing@transformhome.com
SIGN UP: http://www.nydc.com/
More About What's New, What's Next: The New York Design Center presents its ninth annual What's New, What's Next, a showcase of new ideas, design, materials, and products. The most anticipated interior design event of the season will boast presentations, book signings, and panel discussions with the industry's top editors, designers, and manufacturers. In addition to the stimulating programs surrounding the latest trends, guests have the opportunity to view new product introductions ranging from residential to contract, rugs to lighting, sofas to tiles, ultra- modern to traditional, and everything in between. What's New, What's Next celebrates every facet of the design industry generating a buzz that can't be missed.
More About transFORM Home: As the name hints, transFORM excels at taking the banal and turning it into something special and unique, seamlessly integrating custom built-ins with the homeowners decor and lifestyle. Innovative design with a refined vision is made possible by an expansive selection of the finest materials, finishes and accessories available. transFORM strives to show their customers the value and quality of innovation through globally-influenced materials, cutting edge hardware and top-of-the-line manufacturing machines.
Contact
Samantha Hochman
***@transformhome.com
