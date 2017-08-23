News By Tag
What is a short sale and how does it benefit you in Sarasota, Florida?
In this article we'll dive into that question so you as a Sarasota, FL home owner can tell what your options are during foreclosure or just if your home mortgage is underwater.
If you're thinking that question about yourself… great question!
What is a Short Sale and How Does it Benefit You?
A short sale can be a smart way to mitigate foreclosure (here's a great definition of what a foreclosure is in case you're not sure) on a mortgage, although they can be difficult to attain in today's market, they often prove to be a simpler way to resolve any debt left over from a loan.
Short sales were really common in the market a couple years back when the flood of foreclosures hit the Sarasota market… but as foreclosures have slowed down and home values have climbed back up a bit… lenders are a little less likely to offer a short sale as an option as they used to be (but they are still doing a lot of them!).
Here are a few reasons you may want to consider short sale on your Sarasota home
You Avoid Foreclosure And The Harmful Effects Of It
The best benefit of short sale is that you avoid a foreclosure on your home. Your mortgage lender accepts less than what is owed on your mortgage, leaving you without the debt that you cannot afford.
Foreclosure can lead to all kinds of financial problems, starting with the inability to obtain a new loan for a home because a foreclosure stays on your credit record usually for up to 7 years.
Even renting will become more difficult as your credit score would be affected, and you often have to disclose a foreclosure on a rental application. Foreclosures can also last a long time (up to 7 years as mentioned above), making you wait years to even qualify for a new mortgage.
Credit Worries
With a foreclosure, you face all kinds of ramifications with your credit. Buying a car and renting a house may be impossible through the normal bank loan routes.
If you work with money at your job you could even face termination if your employer puts a lot of stock in that kind of thing (most employers won't but it has been done before).
A short sale relieves the debt that is left over from what is owed on the mortgage, letting both the bank and the seller move on. A short sale is also easier on your credit score, which can allow a homeowner the ability to recover in the long run. Your credit report will only show a pre-foreclosure status, which reduces your credit rating minimally compared to a foreclosure.
Buying a New House
A foreclosure can last for a long time, making it impossible to purchase a mortgage again for up to 7 years.
Short sales offer a little more flexibility for the seller, allowing new home applications only 2 years after the filing depending on the bank. It also makes a mortgage lender more likely to approve your loan than if you had a full foreclosure, getting you back into a home faster.
Again, this all depends on the actual bank / lender you're working with… so if they're giving you a hard time a year or two after a short sale… shop around and find another bank to work with.
Usually No Fees Involved
One potential benefit of the short sale is there are usually no fees associated with the process from the bank. The banks just want to get the note off of their books… and if it can be proven that your house is "underwater"
With a foreclosure, your mortgage lender may tack on extra fees that only make the damage worse.
Some real estate consultants may charge a fee for helping facilitate the foreclosure with your bank… so check with them before you enlist a real estate agent or firm in helping you with this.
Our company, "Your Trusted Home Buyer" may be able to guide you in the right direction on how to give yourself the best shot at a bank approving a short sale with your Sarasota area house… so connect with us by calling (954) 350-0000 or shoot an email to us through our contact page here. here are our website's backlinks : http://www.yourtrustedhomebuyer.com/
Get a hold of us anytime to discuss your situation. We're here for you!
Or, if you want to see what we can offer on your house… click the link below and fill out the form on the next page. We'll make a no-obligation cash offer to you within 24 hours. At least that way you know whether that is an option for you or not.
