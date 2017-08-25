How to Sell Your House Quickly in a Divorce in Jacksonville

It happens, and it's usually unpleasant, to say the least. If you're going through a divorce, you certainly don't want to add to the anguish and inconvenience, especially when it comes to splitting up your assets.

You have several options if you need to sell your house quickly in a divorce. But wouldn't it be great if you could sell your house fast for cash? That way, you'd be able to expedite the whole unpleasant process and have some cash on hand to help clear debt and pay attorney's fees. But, first, before you decide, consider your main options.You could always take the traditional route and go through a real estate agent. If you do, you won't have to worry about showing your house and drawing up contracts and the myriad of other details because the agent will take care of all this for you. This is definitely a viable option, but there are some significant drawbacks.First, you'll have to get an appraisal, which will cost you. Your house will likely have to be shown multiple times, and when you do get a buyer, you'll have to wait for them to get financing. Also, when you accept a buyers offer, the closing date generally won't be for another 30 to 60 days. The average time for this whole process is generally a minimum of three months.Another option is a short sale, which means someone is buying a house for less than the mortgage. A short sale involves an agreement with your bank or mortgage company that will allow the sale of the house for less than is owed on it. This route can sometimes be faster than going through an agent, but it, too, has drawbacks.For one thing, it can negatively affect your credit. Credit-wise, the best you can do in a short sale is to get a "Not Paid as Agreed" notation on your credit report. But that's a lot better than having to suffer a foreclosure, which can ruin your credit for seven years. Still, if you can arrange a short-sale agreement, you'll soon be free and clear of the property.Another option - and maybe the best one if you need to sell your house quickly in a divorce - is to try a Jacksonville cash home buyer. If you do this, you can expedite the whole process, get a fair value for your house, and avoid much of a headache.The whole process of selling your home to such a company - for a fair cash offer - can take as little as seven days – just one week, not months. Again, the professional home buyer buying a house in Jacksonville pays cash, which means you don't have to sit around waiting for a retail buyer to get a loan. Also, you won't have to pay for any repairs to your house before you can sell it. The company will make and pay for all needed repairs. In addition, the reputable companies payclosing costs.If you need to sell your house quickly in a divorce in Jacksonville, you just might consider a cash home buyer in Jacksonville. It's easy, It's fast. You'll get a fair cash offer.