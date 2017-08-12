News By Tag
How to Sell your House by Yourself in Fort Lauderdale: A Short Guide
Selling your house is something you'll have to do maybe just a few times in your life. And unless you know a local Fort Lauderdale real estate agent who will sell your house for free or a hugely discounted commission…
So… you landed on this page about "How to sell your house by yourself in Fort Lauderdale, FL" because of a few reasons I'm guessing…
• You have no or very little equity in your house so you can't afford to pay a real estate agents commissions
• You have equity but want to try to save money selling the house yourself before you resort to hiring an agent
• You're in foreclosure (or heading that way) and just need to sell fast without incurring thousands in agent commissions
• You can't wait the months and months it sometimes takes to sell a house in the Fort Lauderdale area in this market so you want to try to sell it more quickly
Whatever one you land in… there are ways to sell your house yourself here in the local Fort Lauderdale real estate market.
Since 2013, the housing sector has been experiencing a major recovery. Selling your house at this time will definitely be profitable if you do it right. In most cases, it is about using smart marketing strategies and being realistic about your expectations on what you want to achieve with this sale.
This article will provide some guidelines to help you sell your Fort Lauderdale area house yourself.
How To Sell Your House By Yourself In Fort Lauderdale, FL – Let's Dive In
Know The Fort Lauderdale Real Estate Market Well
The first and most important step is doing a market research on your neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale area. This step involves visiting various home marketing sites (Zillow, Eppraisal the Chase home value estimator, etc), calling a real estate agent or two to see what your home is worth, or reading about the various market pricing techniques.Proper homework on these issues will allow you to come up with a right price for your house and also helps you to avoid making certain selling mistakes.
If you don't want to hassle with trying to come up with a home value yourself… give us a call at 954-350-0000 and we'll give you an honest fair valuation of what your house is worth on the retail market (if you're going to wait the 3-6+ months to find the perfect retail buyer). And if you want to… we'll make you a fair all-cash offer on your house to give you that option of selling quickly (we can close in as little as 7 days if you want to).
Asses the market
This step is almost similar to conducting market research, only that in this case, you are bound to your neighborhood and similar houses. Are there lots of houses for sale in your neighborhood here in Fort Lauderdale? If so, what is the average that they are listing for? Are there lots of foreclosures in your neighborhood?
Asses the house
As a seller, your house should be in top condition or shape in order to sell at a good price. Identify certain unique characteristics about it and emphasize them during the marketing. For example, in a Fort Lauderdale, a house with a drive way parking may be more attractive to buyers compared with one with a garage parking.
Get Your House "Listed" On The Local Fort Lauderdale MLS And Market It
You can find no or low fee real estate brokers these days who will charge you a few hundred bucks to put your house on the local Fort Lauderdale MLS. This gets your house in front of all of the real estate agents quickly (so be prepared to pay those "buyers" agents a 2-3% buyers broker fee if you plan to have their support in helping you find a buyer.
Place ads in the local newspaper, signs on the roads, and hold an open house.
All Of This Sound Like A Lot Of Work To Sell Your Fort Lauderdale House Fast Yourself?
It can be.
And in the end, many Fort Lauderdale house sellers think they're saving money and time by marketing the house themselves… when in the end it costs them more money to go that route.
