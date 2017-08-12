How to Sell your House by Yourself in Fort Lauderdale: A Short Guide

Selling your house is something you'll have to do maybe just a few times in your life. And unless you know a local Fort Lauderdale real estate agent who will sell your house for free or a hugely discounted commission…

Selling your house is something you'll have to do maybe just a few times in your life. And unless you know a local Fort Lauderdale real estate agent who will sell your house for free or a hugely discounted commission… it can be a real pain in the rear and an expensive process for you as well.So… you landed on this page about "" because of a few reasons I'm guessing…• You haveso you can't afford to pay a real estate agents commissions• Youselling the house yourself before you resort to hiring an agent• You're(or heading that way) and just need to sell fast without incurring thousands in agent commissions• Youit sometimes takes to sell a house in the Fort Lauderdale area in this market so you want to try to sell it more quicklyWhatever one you land in… there are ways to sell your house yourself here in the local Fort Lauderdale real estate market.Since 2013, the housing sector has been experiencing a major recovery. Selling your house at this time will definitely be profitable if you do it right. In most cases, it is about using smart marketing strategies and being realistic about your expectations on what you want to achieve with this sale.This article will provide some guidelines to help you sell your Fort Lauderdale area house yourself.Know The Fort Lauderdale Real Estate Market WellThe first and most important step is doing a market research on your neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale area. This step involves visiting various home marketing sites (Zillow, Eppraisal the Chase home value estimator, etc), calling a real estate agent or two to see what your home is worth, or reading about the various market pricing techniques.Proper homework on these issues will allow you to come up with a right price for your house and also helps you to avoid making certain selling mistakes.This step is almost similar to conducting market research, only that in this case, you are bound to your neighborhood and similar houses. Are there lots of houses for sale in your neighborhood here in Fort Lauderdale? If so, what is the average that they are listing for? Are there lots of foreclosures in your neighborhood?That may drag your house price down.As a seller, your house should be in top condition or shape in order to sell at a good price. Identify certain unique characteristics about it and emphasize them during the marketing. For example, in a Fort Lauderdale, a house with a drive way parking may be more attractive to buyers compared with one with a garage parking.You can find no or low fee real estate brokers these days who will charge you a few hundred bucks to put your house on the local Fort Lauderdale MLS. This gets your house in front of all of the real estate agents quickly (so be prepared to pay those "buyers" agents a 2-3% buyers broker fee if you plan to have their support in helping you find a buyer.Place ads in the local newspaper, signs on the roads, and hold an open house.It can be.And in the end, many Fort Lauderdale house sellers think they're saving money and time by marketing the house themselves… when in the end it costs them more money to go that route.