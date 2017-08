Human Resources Executive Tammie Eldred recently opened H2HR Solutions, LLC, an HR Consulting Firm

Media Contact

-- H2HR Solutions, LLC, a new human resources consulting firm, takes a unique approach as they work side-by-side with clients as a fully committed member of the team to provide HR expertise. H2HR Solutions is experienced in both public and private sectors. The solutions are highly-customized based on individual client needs and are designed to deliver day-to-day efficiencies as well as long-term strategic advantage through improved HR management."Our goal is to build morale, change or improve culture, and be a resource for all levels within the organization by providing customized, flexible HR consulting services to help protect and grow your business," said H2HR Solutions, Founder & CEO Tammie Eldred. H2HR Solutions can help with talent acquisition, leadership development, workforce planning, HR compliance, employee engagement, and many other HR services."Tammie Eldred is a Human Resources Executive with over 15 years of experience. Her passion is developing HR solutions for clients and helping build their HR infrastructure through technology, compliance and people. Prior to launching H2HR Solutions, Tammie held several corporate HR leadership positions in legal, financial, non-profit and professional services organizations.Tammie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Management and Development. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) through the HR Certification Institute and is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). Tammie is an active member of many prominent HR organizations including the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the HR Florida Council where she currently serves as District Director for Bay County SHRM and Big Bend SHRM. She is also an active member of Big Bend SHRM where she served as President and a board member for eight years.For more information, visit www.h2hrsolutions.com