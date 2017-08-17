News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Exploring Tourism Has Launched Myanmar Travel Website
Thousand Smiles Travels & Tours Myanmar, is formerly known as Burma one of the South-East Asian Nation. The Thousand Smiles Travels & Tours is a member of UMTA (Union of Myanmar Travel Association)
Our team comes up with the hospitable persons who could provide 100% satisfaction. We work extremely hard so that our visitors will enjoy an unforgettable tour in this wonderful and fascinating country. We are full-service Travel Agency; handle full service like Air Ticket, Tour Packages, Hotel Booking, Transportation and Sightseeing. Moreover, we offer a full spectrum of travel services, whether for individuals (F.I.T) and groups (G.I.T) and specializes in handling incentive groups, convention and meeting, seminar and trade exhibition to any destination in Myanmar.
You are cordially invited to experience our services in Travel information, Individual or Package, Group Travel, Cultural Tours, Special Interest Tour, Incentive Tour, Steam Loco Photography, Golf Tour, Business Tour, Beach Resort, Air Ticketing, Car Rental, Hotel Reservation and Tour Guide Services. We arrange itineraries to place of best interest, historical building and site of national heritages, cultural diversities, traditional values, musical entertainments and traditional cuisines. From the very beginning to the completion, our skillful and experienced staffs will take care of your needs.
Our main objective is to serve you for fondness, taste and feeling to be carried back along with you. You will never forget Myanmar and its people, culture, tradition, the nature of life and natural resources.
Visit our site (http://www.travelomyanmar.com/
Contact
TraveloMyanmar
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse