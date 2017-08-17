 
News By Tag
* Myanmar Tour Operator
* Myanmar travel agent
* Myanmar travel agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Myanmar
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Exploring Tourism Has Launched Myanmar Travel Website

 
 
travelomyanmar
travelomyanmar
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Myanmar Tour Operator
Myanmar travel agent
Myanmar travel agency

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Myanmar

Subject:
Websites

Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Exploring Tourism launched a new Myanmar Travel Website in partnership with Myanmar Travel Agent (http://www.travelomyanmar.com/). If you are planning a business or family trip to Myanmar, please contact us.

Thousand Smiles Travels & Tours Myanmar, is formerly known as Burma one of the South-East Asian Nation. The Thousand Smiles Travels & Tours is a member of UMTA (Union of Myanmar Travel Association). And we have granted the license number KHA/1674 by the Ministry of Hotel & Tourism, as a fully authorized Tour Operator and Travel Agent in Myanmar.

Our team comes up with the hospitable persons who could provide 100% satisfaction. We work extremely hard so that our visitors will enjoy an unforgettable tour in this wonderful and fascinating country. We are full-service Travel Agency; handle full service like Air Ticket, Tour Packages, Hotel Booking, Transportation and Sightseeing. Moreover, we offer a full spectrum of travel services, whether for individuals (F.I.T) and groups (G.I.T) and  specializes in handling incentive groups, convention and meeting, seminar and trade exhibition to any destination in Myanmar.

You are cordially invited to experience our services in Travel information, Individual or Package, Group Travel, Cultural Tours, Special Interest Tour, Incentive Tour, Steam Loco Photography, Golf Tour, Business Tour, Beach Resort, Air Ticketing, Car Rental, Hotel Reservation and Tour Guide Services. We arrange itineraries to place of best interest, historical building and site of national heritages, cultural diversities, traditional values, musical entertainments and traditional cuisines. From the very beginning to the completion, our skillful and experienced staffs will take care of your needs.

Our main objective is to serve you for fondness, taste and feeling to be carried back along with you. You will never forget Myanmar and its people, culture, tradition, the nature of life and natural resources.

Visit our site (http://www.travelomyanmar.com/)

Contact
TraveloMyanmar
***@gmail.com
End
Source:travelomyanmar
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Exploring Tourism PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share