Hit The Jackpot By Integrating Hoodie Design Tool From No-Refresh

A hoodie design software packed with captivating features and functionalities from No-Refresh is all set to take the ecommerce business to a completely new level. Powered by HTML5 and AngularJS, tool can be integrated to the site without any hassle.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With the aim to meet the requirements of the printing agencies and online stores, No-Refresh has come up with the most innovative hoodie design software. The company is widely recognized for its feature-rich services all across the globe. The company's experts have designed the tool in such a way that it enables the end users to design their hoodie as per their wish without any limitation.

Remarkable Features Of Hoodie Design Software Offered By No-Refresh

Cross-browser Compatibility:

It is one of the best features of the software that enriches the opportunity of channelizing the huge customer base to the business and leads to the optimization of revenue and productivity.

Customize Multiple Items:

Apart from hoodie, the online hoodie design software can also be used for customizing other items such as laptop covers, shoes, bags, sweatshirt and many more. This can turn out to be highly beneficial for businesses that are planning to integrate such custom tool.

Print-ready Output:

The best part of the tool is that the users get the final output in PDF, SVG and PNG print-ready format wherein PDF and SVG are print-ready and PNG is digital proof.

Preview Feature:

This unique feature allows the users to see how their designs look on the hoodie or any other items before getting it printed. This in turn will ease the decision making process also.

Supports Supreme Graphics:

This software is essential for both the end-users and business owners as it supports the high-quality graphics and high-end interface. It enable the users to prepare and personalize the designs without any hassle. Varied color schemes are also available that give the users numerous options for their clothing and other items.

Apart from this, this tool also comes laced with a wide range of cliparts, texts and images that provide complete freedom to the users to enhance their creativity. Features like drag & drop, flip & rotate, shopping carts and many others make the tool unique and powerful. No-Refres (http://www.no-refresh.com/blog/custom-hoodie-design-software) is an ideal solution for the printing firms that wish to avail top-quality and exceptional hoodie design tool at affordable cost. The company also gives complete assurance to its clients about the efficiency of the software that provides awesome experience on varied devices by offering option to use anytime.

Media Contact
No-Refresh
91-120-473-5100
***@no-refresh.com
Click to Share