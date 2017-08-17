News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hit The Jackpot By Integrating Hoodie Design Tool From No-Refresh
A hoodie design software packed with captivating features and functionalities from No-Refresh is all set to take the ecommerce business to a completely new level. Powered by HTML5 and AngularJS, tool can be integrated to the site without any hassle.
Remarkable Features Of Hoodie Design Software Offered By No-Refresh
• Cross-browser Compatibility:
It is one of the best features of the software that enriches the opportunity of channelizing the huge customer base to the business and leads to the optimization of revenue and productivity.
• Customize Multiple Items:
Apart from hoodie, the online hoodie design software can also be used for customizing other items such as laptop covers, shoes, bags, sweatshirt and many more. This can turn out to be highly beneficial for businesses that are planning to integrate such custom tool.
• Print-ready Output:
The best part of the tool is that the users get the final output in PDF, SVG and PNG print-ready format wherein PDF and SVG are print-ready and PNG is digital proof.
• Preview Feature:
This unique feature allows the users to see how their designs look on the hoodie or any other items before getting it printed. This in turn will ease the decision making process also.
• Supports Supreme Graphics:
This software is essential for both the end-users and business owners as it supports the high-quality graphics and high-end interface. It enable the users to prepare and personalize the designs without any hassle. Varied color schemes are also available that give the users numerous options for their clothing and other items.
Apart from this, this tool also comes laced with a wide range of cliparts, texts and images that provide complete freedom to the users to enhance their creativity. Features like drag & drop, flip & rotate, shopping carts and many others make the tool unique and powerful. No-Refres (http://www.no-
Media Contact
No-Refresh
91-120-473-5100
***@no-refresh.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse