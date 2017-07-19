News By Tag
No-Refresh Extending The Cashback of 15% on Product Design Software
It was announced that No-Refresh is offering a cashback of 15% on its wide range of products on the eve of Foundation Day of its parent company for a limited time period. But now, the offer has been extended up to 31st.
Even though you get a whopping discount of flat 15%, the ratio of cashback completely depends on the booking sum of the desired tool. On the investment of USD 5000 to USD 25000, you are liable to get the cashback up to USD 500 to USD 4000 i.e. 15% of the booking amount depending on your purchase.
Customized products are gaining immense popularity these days and being sold like hotcakes. Thus, in order to succeed in this highly competitive market, it is essential for the new as well as existing entrepreneurs to go for the niche business instead of trying their hand in every field. Product designing business is an ultimate way to start any online business as it is something that is preferred by everyone everywhere.
This cashback offer can be a treat for those who are planning to integrate the product design software to their site. No-Refresh has come up with ultimate cashback offer on the eve of Foundation Day with assured quality so why to take any second opinion. The company always keeps their clients on top and endeavors to keep them content. No matter how big or small organization you run, all the clients are equal for the company. So, hurry up and grab this awesome deal before it ends to take your business to new heights. Remember, this bonanza offer is valid till 31st July, 2017 (http://www.no-
