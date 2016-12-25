News By Tag
Delight Your Christmas And New Year Celebration With Huge Discounts
This festive season, No-Refresh has come up with the most exciting bumper discount offer on all projects. It is a major step taken to gift our customers with the most enticing services that comes at pocket friendly rates.
Have a look at our astonishing deals laced with sensational offers
Project Offers
◘ Flat 18 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 6499 USD
◘ Flat 15 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 3499 USD
◘ Flat 12 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 1499 USD
◘ Flat 10 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 499 USD
NOTE:
Minimum order value for these project offers is 199 USD.
Wallet Recharge
• Additional 500 USD on deposit of 5000 USD
• Additional 1200 USD on deposit of 10000 USD
• Additional 2000 USD on deposit of 15000 USD
• Additional 2900 USD on deposit of 20000 USD
• Additional 4000 USD on deposit of 25000 USD
Advantages of Wallet Recharge
♦ Beat the chain:
Relax! Your project will be given the utmost priority once the order gets confirmed.
♦ Additional Support:
You can easily get 15 days added to your FREE 30 days support.
♦ Simple approach to your remote team:
Solve all your queries by simply contacting our PM or developer through Skype.
