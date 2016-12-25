 
News By Tag
* Offer
* Discount
* Cashback
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Coupons
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Delight Your Christmas And New Year Celebration With Huge Discounts

This festive season, No-Refresh has come up with the most exciting bumper discount offer on all projects. It is a major step taken to gift our customers with the most enticing services that comes at pocket friendly rates.
 
 
Christmas & New Year offer no-refresh
Christmas & New Year offer no-refresh
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Offer
* Discount
* Cashback

Industry:
* Coupons

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Deals

NOIDA, India - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- With the arrival of festive season Christmas and New year, everyone must be doing grand preparation for celebrating the festival in their own way and make it a memorable one. To add on to your joy, No-Refresh brings the most thrilling and enticing discount offer on all its project. Enlighten your year end and coming year with our Bonanza offer that is valid till 25th December 2016. All the product design software that we offer are included under this astonishing deal but remember that this winter saving deal is valid for limited time period. Offering huge discounts on our popular services show our dedication towards our clients. So, why to take much time, go and grab this spellbound discount offer by utilizing the coupon code SPXMEGAOFF as the offer is valid till 25th December 2016.

Have a look at our astonishing deals laced with sensational offers

Project Offers

 Flat 18 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 6499 USD

Flat 15 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 3499 USD

Flat 12 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 1499 USD

Flat 10 % discount + 5% Cashback for Order value up to 499 USD

NOTE:

Minimum order value for these project offers is 199 USD.

Wallet Recharge

• Additional 500 USD on deposit of 5000 USD

Additional 1200 USD on deposit of 10000 USD

Additional 2000 USD on deposit of 15000 USD

Additional 2900 USD on deposit of 20000 USD

Additional 4000 USD on deposit of 25000 USD

Advantages of Wallet Recharge

♦ Beat the chain:

Relax! Your project will be given the utmost priority once the order gets confirmed.

♦ Additional Support:

You can easily get 15 days added to your FREE 30 days support.

♦ Simple approach to your remote team:

Solve all your queries by simply contacting our PM or developer through Skype.

Such captivating winter festive bonanza does not come regularly so don't miss this awesome chance to grab the deal and benefit from it. Choose the offer from the above list that suits you and contact No-Refresh (http://www.no-refresh.com). You can easily hook this fascinating deal till 25th December 2016 by applying the coupon code SPXMEGAOFF.

Visit for more details : http://www.no-refresh.com/blog/grab-exclusive-new-year-x-...

Media Contact
No-Refresh
+911204735100
***@no-refresh.com
End
Source:
Email:***@no-refresh.com
Tags:Offer, Discount, Cashback
Industry:Coupons
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
No-refresh News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share