Amsterdam - this year's hotspot on Linked Data Strategies & Practices
International experts from science and industry demonstrate the business value of smart data services at SEMANTiCS 2017 (September 11-14, 2017 )
Most companies and public administrations nowadays are struggling to catch up with new data management practices, either by initializing a data strategy from scratch or by adjusting their old strategy to the affordances of new technological environments, legal frameworks or business models. The Semantics conference gives insights into data management strategies, discuss cases of data-driven business models and give advice on how to catch up with latest developments at the dawn of smart, networked data.
The exchange between industry and research is facilitated by a rich program consisting of six keynotes from companies like EA Games, Wolters Kluwer, and OTTO, followed by a total of 36 industry and 25 scientific presentations, 17 workshops, a poster and demo area and numerous social side events.
Program Overview
September 11, 2017: Pre-Conference Workshops
September 12, 2017: Main Conference Day 1
September 13, 2017: Main Conference Day 2
September 14, 2017: Post-Conference Workshops & DBpedia Day
This year's conference focuses on the business value of Linked Data technologies and services as an enabling technology for a cost-efficient, flexible and sustainable enterprise data strategy.
The full and rich program, with talks and presentations by leading researchers in the field and leading industry adopters, can be found at the conference page at http://2017.semantics.cc
Highlights
GAME INDUSTRY
Semantics at Play: Electronic Arts' Linked Data Journey
Aaron Bradley / Eamonn Glass
Senior Manager, Web Channel Strategy / Director @ EA Games
PUBLISHING INDUSTRY
How Wolters Kluwer's AI aided human experts deliver increasing accuracy, speed and value for our customers
Sandeep Sacheti
Executive Vice President @ Wolters Kluwer
AGRICULTURE
Will semantics help disentangle the Gordian knot of Big Data in animal health
Miel Hostens
Data Scientist @ Ghent University, Department of Reproduction, Obstetrics and Herd Health
RETAIL
Buoyancy in Data Lakes
Agile Metadata Management in Hadoop Data Warehouses at Otto Group
Utz Westermann
Senior Data Architect @ Otto Group
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
New convergences between
Natural language processing and knowledge engineering
Nathalie Aussenac Gilles
CNRS senior researcher @ Toulouse Institute of Computer Science Research
OTHER INDUSTRIES AND PRESENTATIONS
