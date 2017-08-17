Stop Bullying with Text 2 Stop it!™

Discover Text 2 Stop it!™, a trending mobile platform allowing anonymous text tips of abusive incidents, including cyber-bullying.

-- Bullying is a significant issue today.Discover Text 2 Stop it!™, a trending mobile platform allowing anonymous text tips of abusive incidents, launched as a platform for students to report bullying incidents. www.text2stopit.orgIn Maryland support of school PTAs is very essential, as there is crucial need of more PTA partnering + funding. Please join us and register your school.Using the Text 2 Stop It!™ program, which allows students to report bullying resulted in a 33% reduction in bullying in first year during a pilot at Queen Anne's County Public Schools (QACPS) actually, down 71% over the past four years.PTA support is essential to address the Bully topic at grassroots level in the schools.The Maryland PTA support was instrumental in passing a new Anti-Bullying bill in the Maryland State Legislature. As result of the QACPS program, the Maryland General Assembly approved House Bill 669 last spring. This significant legislation signed by Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) last April. HB 669 passed the Maryland House 144-0 and Senate 46-0 and now becomes law in the state of Maryland on October 1, 2017.Bullying has become of epidemic concerns, whether verbal, physical or cyber bullying or antics inspiring other hazardous self-abuse as drugs, weapons or suicides.This epic Bill will give school students in Maryland the ability to report bullying, harassment and intimidation, drugs, suicide concerns and other harmful activities through anonymous electronic tips. The bill further mandates the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to track these anonymous two-way tips and make this a part of their annual Bully, Harassment and Intimidation report to the General Assembly.To date, Text 2 Stop it!™ has intervened in seven suicides, and has exposed drug dealers in half of the middle and high schools that has sampled the program. Text 2 Stop it!™ believes, by expanding the program and adding enhancements such as anonymous two-way web-chat, online Bullying and Harassment Reporting Forms + forms for reporting additional including forms for reporting additional harmful issues like drugs, weapons and suicide This is rationale for how our schools can become safer.Text 2 Stop it!™, Inc. is a nonprofit established in the state of Maryland. Text2Them, Inc. is a patented privately held corporation and has developed a software platform that allows two-way text communication between cell phone users and organizations.This technology licensed by Text 2 Stop it!™ allows the two-way anonymous texting used in schools under the program.