New School Year Goals: Stop Bullying
Discover Text 2 Stop it!™, a trending mobile platform that allows anonymous texts of abusive incidents.
Especially to protect our youth from the ever growing paralysis of Bully tactics.
Although teens and young adults comprise merely 14% of the population, but also more than 40% of crime arrests. Bullying has become of epidemic concerns, whether cyber bullying or hazing or antics inspiring hazardous self-abuse as drugs, arms or suicide pacts.
Although teens and young adults comprise merely 14% of the population, but also more than 40% of crime arrests. Bullying has become of epidemic concerns, whether cyber bullying or hazing or antics inspiring hazardous self-abuse as drugs, arms or suicide pacts.
Text 2 Stop it!™ has developed a discreet two-way text tip platform that has opened the door to this sensitive age group by providing an anonymous real-time text messaging portal.
• Easy to remember text keyword(s) for tipsters will be created.
• When anonymous keyword(s) are used, this enables our operators to conduct a complete real-time interview obtaining acute information. This includes names, witnesses, location, time, date, pictures, videos if possible
• Complete transcripts of any text conversation can also forwarded immediately to proper local agencies. If additional information is needed there will be additional contact of the tipster.
• If the text is an emergency, the tipster will be urged to call 911. If unable, the attending operator will make necessary contact while still engaged in the text conversation.
The Text 2 Stop it!™ portal has been successful with a pilot launch in Queen Anne's County Public Schools ( QACPS ) in Maryland.
This program is now in its fourth year at QACPS and during this context, bullying reports have declined more than 71% according to the Maryland State Bullying, Harassment and Intimidation Annual Report.
As a result of the QACPS program success, the Maryland General Assembly approved House Bill 669 last spring, effective as of October 1st.
Although this Maryland State Bill 669 authorizes electronic two-way anonymous tips in school -- it provides no funding. The Maryland PTA has especially been supportive of legislation that includes technology remedy - however, escalating resources is essential for this program to combat Bully tactics. PTA support is crucial. School boosters and sponsors are also critical.
Please join us at Text 2 Stop it!™ and our programming goals of registration and funding. Check out our new blog http://text2stopit.com/
