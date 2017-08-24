 
News By Tag
* Stop Bullying
* Non-profit
* Mobile
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

New School Year Goals: Stop Bullying

Discover Text 2 Stop it!™, a trending mobile platform that allows anonymous texts of abusive incidents.
 
 
Text 2 Stop It CEO, Alvin Bulter addressing Maryland PTA Convention
Text 2 Stop It CEO, Alvin Bulter addressing Maryland PTA Convention
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stop Bullying
Non-profit
Mobile

Industry:
Education

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Projects

WASHINGTON - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Texting.  A modern necessity.

Especially to protect our youth from the ever growing paralysis of Bully tactics.

Discover Text 2 Stop it!™, a trending mobile platform allowing anonymous texts of abusive incidents. Launched as a platform for students to report bullying incidents. https://www.text2stopit.org

Although teens and young adults comprise merely 14% of the population, but also more than 40% of crime arrests.  Bullying has become of epidemic concerns, whether cyber bullying or hazing or antics inspiring hazardous self-abuse as drugs, arms or suicide pacts.

Text 2 Stop it!™ has developed a discreet two-way text tip platform that has opened the door to this sensitive age group by providing an anonymous real-time text messaging portal.

• Easy to remember text keyword(s) for tipsters will be created.
• When anonymous keyword(s) are used, this enables our operators to conduct a complete real-time interview obtaining acute information. This includes names, witnesses, location, time, date, pictures, videos if possible
• Complete transcripts of any text conversation can also forwarded immediately to proper local agencies. If additional information is needed there will be additional contact of the tipster.
• If the text is an emergency, the tipster will be urged to call 911. If unable, the attending operator will make necessary contact while still engaged in the text conversation.

The Text 2 Stop it!™ portal has been successful with a pilot launch in Queen Anne's County Public Schools ( QACPS ) in Maryland.

This program is now in its fourth year at QACPS and during this context, bullying reports have declined more than 71% according to the Maryland State Bullying, Harassment and Intimidation Annual Report.
As a result of the QACPS program success, the Maryland General Assembly approved House Bill 669 last spring, effective as of October 1st.
Although this Maryland State Bill 669 authorizes electronic two-way anonymous tips in school -- it provides no funding.  The Maryland PTA has especially been supportive of legislation that includes technology remedy - however, escalating resources is essential for this program to combat Bully tactics. PTA support is crucial. School boosters and sponsors are also critical.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HqCcjbDneI&feature=y...



Please join us at Text 2 Stop it!™ and our programming goals of registration and funding.  Check out our new blog  http://text2stopit.com/blog-page

Contact
Alvin Butler
202-683-9022
alvinbutler@text2stopit.org
End
Source:
Email:***@text2stopit.org Email Verified
Tags:Stop Bullying, Non-profit, Mobile
Industry:Education
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Text 2 Stop It PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share