Siemens supports Uganda's power goals with diamond sponsorship for Future Energy Uganda in Kampala
In Uganda, Siemens' primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids.
Siemens is also the diamond sponsor for the meeting platform for project developers, finance houses and multilateral investors, construction and planning companies as well as technology providers from Uganda, the region and from the rest of the world. Future Energy Uganda will demonstrate the proactive nature of Uganda to develop the sector efficiently and effectively.
Siemens and Uganda to cooperate
During the World Economic Forum in May this year, Siemens signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uganda to cooperate in the areas of power supply, industry, transportation and healthcare and to focus on infrastructure investments and partnerships between public and private sectors. More recently, the parties attended a follow-up Lab of Tomorrow workshop in Münich in June to discuss taking the agreement forward.
Says Sabine Dall'Omo: "Uganda is a stable country, well integrated into the East African Community. Their economic development is promising and government is carrying out policies to attract business and to create an environment that is conducive to more investment."
Siemens is in the process of establishing a permanent office in Uganda to serve as a base for long term collaboration with Ugandan public and private entities. In a further initiative Siemens is joining the Make IT Alliance of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to promote start-ups and technology companies across the African continent.
"Siemens is a company that invests for the long term, and we are interested in the long-term fundamentals of these markets and the diversification of their economies," says the Siemens CEO. "The opportunity for industrialization in Africa is now. It is estimated that Africa imports one third of the food, beverages and other similar processed goods it consumers. The potential exists for Africa-based companies to meet this domestic demand and in so doing create sustainable revenue streams and opportunities for job creation."
Siemens has been active in Africa for more than 157 years. Today, with more than 3,600 employees based in a total of 15 African countries, the company contributes decisively to the continent's economic development.
Future Energy Uganda is officially supported by the Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.
Future Energy Uganda dates and location:
Strategic conference: 13-14 September 2017
Venue: Serena Hotel, Kampala
Linkedin: FutureEnergyAfrica
