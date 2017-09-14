 
Siemens supports Uganda's power goals with diamond sponsorship for Future Energy Uganda in Kampala

In Uganda, Siemens' primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids.
 
 
“The opportunity for industrialization in Africa is now”
“The opportunity for industrialization in Africa is now”
 
KAMPALA, Uganda - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- "In Uganda, Siemens' primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation." This is according to Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, who is a featured panellist at the opening session of the upcoming Future Energy Uganda from 13-14 September in Kampala.

Siemens is also the diamond sponsor for the meeting platform for project developers, finance houses and multilateral investors, construction and planning companies as well as technology providers from Uganda, the region and from the rest of the world. Future Energy Uganda will demonstrate the proactive nature of Uganda to develop the sector efficiently and effectively.

Siemens and Uganda to cooperate
During the World Economic Forum in May this year, Siemens signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uganda to cooperate in the areas of power supply, industry, transportation and healthcare and to focus on infrastructure investments and partnerships between public and private sectors. More recently, the parties attended a follow-up Lab of Tomorrow workshop in Münich in June to discuss taking the agreement forward.

Says Sabine Dall'Omo: "Uganda is a stable country, well integrated into the East African Community. Their economic development is promising and government is carrying out policies to attract business and to create an environment that is conducive to more investment."

Siemens is in the process of establishing a permanent office in Uganda to serve as a base for long term collaboration with Ugandan public and private entities.  In a further initiative Siemens is joining the Make IT Alliance of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to promote start-ups and technology companies across the African continent.

"Siemens is a company that invests for the long term, and we are interested in the long-term fundamentals of these markets and the diversification of their economies," says the Siemens CEO. "The opportunity for industrialization in Africa is now. It is estimated that Africa imports one third of the food, beverages and other similar processed goods it consumers. The potential exists for Africa-based companies to meet this domestic demand and in so doing create sustainable revenue streams and opportunities for job creation."

Siemens has been active in Africa for more than 157 years. Today, with more than 3,600 employees based in a total of 15 African countries, the company contributes decisively to the continent's economic development.

Official support
Future Energy Uganda is officially supported by the Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

The event is organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Central Africa (formerly iPAD Cameroon), Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week and EduWeek. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.

Future Energy Uganda dates and location:
Strategic conference: 13-14 September 2017
Venue: Serena Hotel, Kampala

Websites: http://www.future-energy-uganda.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FutureEnergyHub
Linkedin: FutureEnergyAfrica

Contact:
Senior communications manager:  Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone:  +27 21 700 3558
Email:  annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com

Future Energy Uganda
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com
