Purchase Hepatitis C Medicine from India

One Dunia Medicine Express offers procuring cheap Hepatitis C Medicines from India and courier to Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Korea, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia and many more countries.
 
HYDERABAD, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Malaysia's health minister, YB Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam, said: "Because of the high prices of new hepatitis C medicines, it has been almost impossible for governments to provide access to treatment at the necessary scale. We hope data from these studies will support our efforts to introduce this combination as soon as possible and scale up to reach all patients in need."

(Source: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/apr/13/hepatitis-c-treatment-drugs-under-300-dollars-coming-soon)

One Dunia Medicine Express (http://www.onedunia.com/medicines-courier.html) offers procuring cheap Hepatitis C Medicines from India and courier to Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Korea, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia and many more countries.

Contact on whatsapp: +919394123624

One Dunia International couriers
16-2-138/A/1, Beside Akbari Masjid, Akbar Bagh Circle,
Malakpet,HYDERABAD
Telangana 500036, INDIA
Phone: +91-9394123624 ,+91-40-64542671
(If we're unable to take your call, please leave your number and we'll call you back at our earliest convenience.)
Website: http://www.onedunia.com
Email: oneduniai@gmail.com
