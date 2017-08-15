News By Tag
Sofosbuvir medicines available from India
Sofosbuvir is an antiviral medication that prevents hepatitis C virus (HCV) from multiplying in your body. Spegra 400mg is used in combination with other medications to treat hepatitis C in adults.
Sofosbuvir medicines available from India to anywhere in the world
People can now conveniently send Sofosbuvir medicines through courier service, with the expert professionals of this company. Being a highly customer centric organization, http://www.onedunia.com has always been dedicated in offering one of best courier services in the world. As per an executive of the medicine shipping company,"Medicine courier from India to USA, Canada , UK, UAE and other countries, has always been on high demand. Our company is resourced with the best set of professionals, who complete their task on time, and handle every single shipment with special care"
People can opt for the internationals courier services for Sofosbuvir medicine, offered by Onedunia.com, India who also facilitates the customers, by purchasing and packing the medicine, as per specification. This company ships medicines in more than 220 countries in the world. Customers should attach the prescription of the doctor, which states the cause of illness and requirement of the medicine, to the shipment. However, in case of Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines, a letter, about the details of the mixture should be added, by the sender, along with the medicines.Other than, regular medicine international courier from Hyderabad India (http://www.onedunia.com/
Onedunia.com is also specialized in different kind of wholesale pharmaceutical courier services, including, laboratory delivery services, express medicine delivery and many more. The liquid medicines can be delivered within 5 to 7 days. This company offers customized packaging services and urgent and priority delivery services. This company has been identified as a reliable shipper of delicate medicines. This company offers the free pick up facilities of medicine couriers anywhere in India.
Worldwide patients can opt onedunia.com medicine express services for hepatitis, cancer, kidney, HIV and other medicines (http://www.onedunia.com/
About Onedunia.com:
Onedunia.com is a well known international courier and cargo company. They offer international medicine express courier services. For more information about One Dunia International Courier please visit http://www.onedunia.com/
Contact:
M A Shareef
One Dunia International Courier
16-2-138/A/1, Beside Masjid, Akbar Bagh Circle,
Malakpet, Hyderabad-500036 A. P. India
Phone: +91-9394123624 , +91-40-64542671
WhatsApp: +919394123624
E-mail: oneduniai@gmail.com
http://www.onedunia.com
