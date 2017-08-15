 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Now Send Prescribed Medicine from India to World

Onedunia.com, the well known international courier and cargo service company introduces, MEDICINE EXPRESS - medicine international courier services for the worldwide patients.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Onedunia.com, the well known international courier and cargo service company introduces, MEDICINE EXPRESS - medicine international courier services for the worldwide patients. This company is capable of delivering medicine courier from Hyderabad India to USA, UK, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China as well as any other country in the world.

People can now conveniently send medicines through courier service, with the expert professionals of this company. Being a highly customer centric organization, http://www.onedunia.com has always been dedicated in offering one of best courier services in the world. As per an executive of the medicine shipping company,"Medicine courier from India to USA, Canada , UK, UAE and other countries, has always been on high demand. Our company is resourced with the best set of professionals, who complete their task on time, and handle every single shipment with special care"

People can opt for the internationals courier services for medicine, offered by Onedunia.com, who also facilitates the customers, by purchasing and packing the medicine, as per specification. This company ships medicines in more than 220 countries in the world. Customers should attach the prescription of the doctor, which states the cause of illness and requirement of the medicine, to the shipment. However, in case of Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines, a letter, about the details of the mixture should be added, by the sender, along with the medicines.Other than, regular medicine international courier from Hyderabad India (http://www.onedunia.com/medicine-express).

Onedunia.com is also specialized in different kind of wholesale pharmaceutical courier services, including, laboratory delivery services, express medicine delivery and many more. The liquid medicines can be delivered within 5 to 7 days. This company offers customized packaging services and urgent and priority delivery services. This company has been identified as a reliable shipper of delicate medicines.  This company offers the free pick up facilities of medicine couriers anywhere in India.

Due to diplomatic problems, Pakistan people unable to get medical visa to India. They are happily opt onedunia.com medicine express services by sending prescription over email and whatsapp and getting delivered their life saving medicines. Even Chinese people can opt onedunia.com medicine express services for hepatitis, cancer, kidney, HIV and other medicines (http://www.onedunia.com/anti-cancer-medicine-courier.html) which are expensive in China compare to India.

Onedunia.com is regarded to be a trusted medicine express courier company. Micheal Zhao from China has been availing the medicine courier services of this company from a long time. He comments, "I have been taking the services of Onedunia.com from last few months. I have availed the services of other companies, but have never been satisfied better than this. This company confirms the timely delivery of the services, on each order. In fact, I have rectified the rates of other companies as well, and found that, this company offers the most reasonable rates. I have been regularly shipping the medicines for my uncle through this company."

About Onedunia.com:
Onedunia.com is a well known international courier and cargo company. They offer international medicine express courier services. For more information about One Dunia International Courier please visit http://www.onedunia.com/medicines-courier.html

Contact:
M A Shareef

One Dunia International Courier

16-2-138/A/1, Beside Masjid, Akbar Bagh Circle,

Malakpet, Hyderabad-500036 A. P. India

Phone: +91-9394123624 , +91-40-64542671

WhatsApp: +919394123624

E-mail: oneduniai@gmail.com

http://www.onedunia.com

M A Shareef
***@onedunia.com
