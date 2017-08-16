 
Industry News





India Chocolate Market Sector Outlook – Delicacy gifting & affordability to drive the Chocolate Mar

Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Branded Chocolate Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the 'Branded Chocolate Market in India 2017 (https://www.researchonindia.com/branded-chocolate-market-in-india-2017-13629.html)'. Changes in consumer preference, lifestyle and eating habits along with their global exposure to international brands have increased the consumption of chocolates in the country.

Netscribes' latest market research report titled Branded Chocolate Market in India 2017 states that the chocolate market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% between FY 2017 to FY 2022.  In the branded chocolate segment, Mondelez India has 65% market share and its closest competitor is Nestle with 20% market share. International brands, such as, Mars and homegrown brand Amul are also gaining momentum in terms of sales and reach in the country. Other prominent players in the industry are ITC, Lotus Chocolate, Parle and Campco. Though milk chocolates account for majority of the revenues, but dark chocolate is also gaining popularity among the Indian consumers.

India has woken up to the fad of chocolate being considered as a gift proposition. While even till few years back traditional sweets / mithai were the only option in delicacy gifting, overt media exposure and smart marketing techniques have positioned chocolates as an alternative. Further, entry of major players in the country has increased the availability of such products. Another feature that works for this sector is the attractive pricing of products which particularly suits the Indian scenario wherein consumers seek economical products. However, factors such as high entry barriers and high excise and import duties pose as impediments towards the sector growth. The major trends identified include emergence of premium chocolates, surfacing of dark chocolates, concept of chocolate boutique, demand for healthy options and entry of retailers and confectioners.

For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:

Phone: +91 33 4027 6243/6222; +91 33 4027 6200/6207; +91 22 4098 7600
E-Mail: support@researchonindia.com ; info@netscribes.com

About Netscribes

Netscribes (www.netscribes.com) is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

For more information please write to info@netscribes.com

Media Contact
Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd.
Alina Lewis
02240987600
marketing@netscribes.com
End
Source:Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd
Email:***@netscribes.com
Posted By:***@netscribes.com Email Verified
