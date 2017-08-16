News By Tag
We Must End, Not Escalate, The War In Afghanistan
Who: Progressive Democrats of America (PDA). What: Denounce Donald Trump's announced plans to escalate the war in Afghanistan. Why: To oppose continued loss of life and squandering taxpayers' money. When: Until Trump keeps his promise to end the war.
Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica.org / 301-602-9388
Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org / 720-256-8373
Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org / 727-320-4502
Washington, D.C.— National Communications Director Mike Hersh said, "Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) strongly opposes the reckless plans Donald Trump just announced to escalate the undeclared war in Afghanistan. We dispute his simplistic claims that 'we will win' in Afghanistan, because there is no military victory possible. Therefore, we call upon the Congress to use its appropriations authority to defund the quagmire in Afghanistan, as well as to rescind the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). These actions would compel the Pentagon to begin rapidly and safely withdrawing all U.S. military personnel from Afghanistan. PDA has long advocated for these measures."
Hersh explained, "As the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks approach, we reflect on the painful consequences of the longest war in American history. After more than 2,400 American deaths—as well as staggering American casualties, Afghan deaths, and $trillions of dollars wasted—we have little if anything to show for all that suffering and loss. It's long past time to swiftly and safely withdraw our forces, and to let the people of Afghanistan decide their own affairs."
Hersh said, "We feel that PDA National Advisory Board Member Rep. Barbara Lee was right to oppose the initial AUMF measure that led to our forces attacking in Afghanistan back in 2001. We applaud her efforts to rescind the AUMF, including her recent bipartisan amendment in the House Defense Appropriations bill. We urge Rep. Lee's colleagues in the House and Senate to join her in reasserting Congressional authority under the United States Constitution to end the senseless, and hopefully not endless, military operations in Afghanistan."
Hersh added, "Donald Trump campaigned promising to end the war in Afghanistan. Now, with his domestic agenda in tatters, he is breaking his promises to wind down the war. We're not sure if he's doing so to distract Americans' attention away from his policy failures and increasingly outrageous and embarrassing statements. We are sure that sending more troops to kill and die in Afghanistan would only magnify the ongoing tragedy. There is no military solution to this situation. It's time to admit our mistakes, not compound them."
Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the Democratic Party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements. PDA's Healthcare Not Warfare campaign brings together the need for a comprehensive universal healthcare system with our advocacy for scaled-down military spending and reliance on non-military approaches to foreign policy, rather than regime change and military action.
The PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, Raul Grijalva, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, and Dr. Paul Song, M.D. also serve on the PDA Advisory Board.
For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org
