The Psalm 23:4 Though I Walk Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death Coin Released
At Vision-Strike-Wear.Com sometimes it's a name, or a unit, possibly a ship or command that is requesting a design whereby a military challenge coin is created then sent out the door.
For over 9 years the United States military and Veterans have turned to VSW to have cutting edge, razor sharp military graphics developed for their needs. Whether in support of a special program, a 5K run, CrossFit challenge or simple something for wear when working in support of some fundraising effort they have pulled their incredible experience together with the design talents of VSW to produce some of the best military coins in the industry.
They are busy as artists go but that is because they spare nothing when it comes to the detail that others will not do but VSW will on a daily basis. Another reason why so many of their designs are copied and fail to pass inspection.
So when US Veterans wanted a cool coin that they recognize was to be staple in their military challenge coin collection they asked for the Psalm 23:4 Though I Walk Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death Coin to be made and they got it and they did so with the flair and gusto only achieved at VSW. They asked for the moon with their custom design and VSW was happy as hell to deliver it. It was so successful they reordered almost immediately. Check it out here - http://www.vision-
When you and your unit are in the market for military shirts custom designed and printed then you have to go to Vision-Strike-
About Vision-Strike-
The mission is to produce the most detailed, cost efficient, USA Made products in the industry. With offices located throughout the United States from Oregon to California, Texas to Florida each of our offices brings a dedication to serving America with design and printing found on everything from apparel items like shirts and hoodies, to drinkware including steins, coffee mugs and more. Their design expertise with their combined knowledge and background as US Veterans and a fervent desire to provide the very best military designs and products is at the heart of everything they do.
The Vision-Strike-
Originality. The artists and their diverse car backgrounds of our artists stand at the center of what makes VSW different. They are an OEM. That means they make many of the products they offer at http://www.vision-
Hiring Veterans and Active Duty
VSW has hired both active duty and US Veterans in its many positions throughout the company. As we continue to grow we look forward to increasing the ranks of these amazing men and women. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a dynamic, creative and inspiring group of professionals.
Vision-Strike-
