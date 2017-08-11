 
Shellback Ceremony Tin Vintage Sign Released Today At Vision-Strike-Wear.Com

It was the best of times and it was the worst of times but it was your time as you travelled and ultimately evolved moving from Pollywog to Shellback in the United States Navy.
 
 
US Navy Shellback TIn Vintage Sign
US Navy Shellback TIn Vintage Sign
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- At Vision-Strike-Wear.Com sometimes it's a name, or a unit, possibly a ship or command that is requesting a design whereby a custom military short or product is created, printed and then sent out the door. But often is the case VSW will also design something recognizing US Navy military heritage like the Shellback Tin Vintage Sign design just completed. You and your shipmates went through hell to become Shellback in front of the Court Of Neptune Rex and there is nothing more fitting than to remember it on fine

For over 9 years the United States military and Veterans have turned to VSW to have cutting edge, razor sharp military graphics developed for their needs. Whether in support of a special program, a 5K run, CrossFit challenge or simple something for wear when working in support of some fundraising effort they have pulled their incredible experience together with the design talents of VSW to produce some of the best custom military shirts in the industry.

At Vision-Strike-Wear.Com we know that amazing military artwork is the key to printing and having a great t-shirt made for the men and women of the United States military. It's about morale. It's about professionalism and ultimately it is about creativity blended with a military spin that produces uncompromising military art on a military shirt. At VSW it is their mission to support these men and women whose sacrifice to ensure the US Veterans get the very best and aims to do so.

For over 9 years the men and women of Vision-Strike-Wear.Com have been producing custom military shirts for their brothers and sisters in every branch of the US military. Their designs have been seen on aircraft carriers, destroyers, in hangars for squadrons, on deployment shirts in Afghanistan and Iraq, travelled from Djibouti, Africa to Subic Bay Philippines and more places than you can shake a stick out. Their art has been sought after because they do not compromise. They also don't Vision Strike Coins Opens Its Doors to the Newest Military Challenge Coins & Quality in the Industry. Their art is original and it is built with a collaboration between artists and the point of contact for the unit or the command.

They are busy as artists go but that is because they spare nothing when it comes to the detail that others will not do but VSW will on a daily basis. Another reason why so many of their designs are copied and fail to pass inspection.

So when US Navy Shellback wanted a cool US Navy sign design they got it and they did so with the flair and gusto only achieved at VSW. They asked for the moon with their custom design and VSW was happy as hell to deliver it. It was so successful they reordered almost immediately. Check it out here - http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/Shellback-US-Navy-Court...

About Vision-Strike-Wear.Com

The mission is to produce the most detailed, cost efficient, USA Made products in the industry. With offices located throughout the United States from Oregon to California, Texas to Florida each of our offices brings a dedication to serving America with design and printing found on everything from apparel items like shirts and hoodies, to drinkware including steins, coffee mugs and more. Their design expertise with their combined knowledge and background as US Veterans and a fervent desire to provide the very best military designs and products is at the heart of everything they do.

The Vision-Strike-Wear.Com Difference.

Originality. The artists and their diverse car backgrounds of our artists stand at the center of what makes VSW different. They are an OEM. That means they make many of the products they offer at http://www.vision-strike-wear.com The USA Made Difference means that VSW always looks for and supports American Made products. They support American small business and whenever a product can be sourced then it goes to the head of the line.

Hiring Veterans and Active Duty

VSW has hired both active duty and US Veterans in its many positions throughout the company. As we continue to grow we look forward to increasing the ranks of these amazing men and women. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a dynamic, creative and inspiring group of professionals.

Vision-Strike-Wear.Com Designs

Found At http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/Rules-Of-Engagement.html where military shirt custom designed comes alive for you and your command.
Source:Vision-Strike-Wear.Com
