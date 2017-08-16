News By Tag
Prolific Composer Daniel Robert Lahey Premiers Epiphany Counterfeit On CerebralAudio
Water's Edge. He has also been featured on ambient internet streams StillStream and RadioSpiral. Epiphany Counterfeit is Daniel's fourth release on CerebralAudio.
Daniel has been composing classical music for over ten years, writing over five hundred pieces of music. This latest work brings his love of word play, philosophy and human nature to the front of his compositions.
Daniel has been studying the composition of master composers like Bach, Brahms, Stravinsky, and Bartok for over a decade. His understanding and knowledge of a wide range of classical music is directly found in his works. He often pairs works of different styles and genres within a release to provide a more panoramic experience in his music. This depth of compositional understanding also provides the structure through which he is able to examine themes and topics within his works from more perspectives than many artists.
Stream and Download Epiphany Counterfeit
Streaming and downloads of Daniel Robert Lahey's Epiphany Counterfeit are available through the following locations:
• CerebralAudio (http://www.cerebralrift.org/
• YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
• HearThis.at
• SonicSquirrel
About CerebralAudio
CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience. Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations:
For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews, or other inquiries contact us via:
• CerebralRift Contact Page (http://www.cerebralrift.org/
• Twitter: @CerebralAudio
• Facebook: CerebralAudio Page (https://www.facebook.com/
