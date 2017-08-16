 
News By Tag
* Classical
* Music
* Electronic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oconomowoc
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Prolific Composer Daniel Robert Lahey Premiers Epiphany Counterfeit On CerebralAudio

 
 
Epiphany Counterfeit Album Cover
Epiphany Counterfeit Album Cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Classical
* Music
* Electronic

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Oconomowoc - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Products

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Prolific classical music composer Daniel Robert Lahey's Epiphany Counterfeit is being premiered on CerebralAduio. Daniel's work has been featured on podcasts CerebralMix and At
Water's Edge. He has also been featured on ambient internet streams  StillStream and RadioSpiral. Epiphany Counterfeit is Daniel's fourth release on CerebralAudio.

Daniel has been composing classical music for over ten years, writing over five hundred pieces of music. This latest work brings his love of word play, philosophy and human nature to the front of his compositions.

Daniel has been studying the composition of master composers like Bach, Brahms, Stravinsky, and Bartok for over a decade. His understanding and knowledge of a wide range of classical music is directly found in his works. He often pairs works of different styles and genres within a release to provide a more panoramic experience in his music. This depth of compositional understanding also provides the structure through which he is able to examine themes and topics within his works from more perspectives than many artists.

Stream and Download Epiphany Counterfeit
Streaming and downloads of Daniel Robert Lahey's Epiphany Counterfeit are available through the following locations:

• CerebralAudio (http://www.cerebralrift.org/downloads/epiphany-counterfeit/)
• YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQw0s16A9LEtGsVHx9...)
• HearThis.at
• SonicSquirrel

About CerebralAudio


CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience.  Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations: Into The Rift Volume's One and Two.  CerebralAudio has worked with over thirty artists, including: Tim Kays, Cousin Silas, Basic Elements, SoundChaser, DR, and Scott Lawlor.

For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews, or other inquiries contact us via:

• CerebralRift Contact Page (http://www.cerebralrift.org/contact-me/)
• Twitter: @CerebralAudio
• Facebook: CerebralAudio Page (https://www.facebook.com/CerebralAudio/)

Contact
George De Bruin
CerebralAudio
***@cerebralrift.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cerebralrift.org Email Verified
Tags:Classical, Music, Electronic
Industry:Music
Location:Oconomowoc - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share