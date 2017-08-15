News By Tag
Leading Food and Beverage Software Vendor AFS Technologies Gives Back
"Many of us who have worked in this industry for many years understand how lucky we are to do, it's great to be part of a company in the food industry that has employees who give back." Said Patricia Bramer, VP of Human Resources at AFS. "We work with great consumer goods partners that make AFS software so important in the food and beverage supply chain, this is the right thing to do."
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is a leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.
Feed My Starving Children www.fmsc.org
