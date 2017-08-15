Apathy & O.C. - Perestroika (Album)

Heavyweight Lyricists Breakthrough Hip-Hop' Iron Curtain on Collaborative Concept Album

--O.C. on the meaning behind the title of his new collaborative album with ApathyDespite the political drama between the U.S. and Russia, there was always something special about the Russian people and their culture that inspired. The gifted rapper-producer grew up in the Cold War era of the '80s and has been fascinated by the Soviet Union's mystique ever since. So when he andconnected at an Organized Konfusion show some years ago, it was inevitable that the two would unite for their concept album,Both wordsmiths have worked together previously—where O.C. appears twice on Ap's 2016,—butis a celebration of what a collaborative rap record should sound like. Their rhymes are complementary in every sense, whether they're tackling serious issues on the title track, or showing love for their fans on "Globetrotters."The merger of both artists is one fueled by a mutual passion for the craft, and the finished product reflects their ability to play to each other's strengths.Vocals aside, the production value offurther conceptualizes the album theme. In addition to the innovative sample flips—most of which were produced by Apathy himself—you're also treated to various Hip-Hop Easter eggs throughout, whether it's De La Soul's influence on "What It's All About," the abundance of winter-themed Hip-Hop quotables found on the scratch hook for "Winter Winds," or Ghostface Killah's vocals getting sliced to perfection on "Gorbachev,"courtesy of Chumzilla.Beyond just being full of quality Boom bap,represents restructuring for the artists themselves. As O.C. explains, "The album deals with change, and that's something that's inevitable for all human beings." Likewise, Ap says that the idea of restructuring is "definitely meant to be taken literally." Not just for rebuilding this music, but also "rebuilding our brands and sounds."is just the beginning, and a convincing way to usher in something new from two of Hip-Hop's finest. The 12 track LP includes features from Celph Titled, Slaine, Jus Cuz and more, and also boasts production from Moss and ILL-INFORMED. The album becomes available for stream/download and all physical formats (CD, vinyl and cassette) on September 22 via Dirty Version LLC.01. Live from the Iron Curtain02. Tomorrow Is Gone (feat. Slaine & Kappa Gamma)03. Soviet Official04. Winter Winds (feat. Marvalyss)05. Covey Leader to Raven06. No More Soft Shit07. Gorbachev08. The Broadcast09. Perestroika10. STOMKILLCRUSHMODE (feat. Celph Titled)11. What It's All About12. Globetrotters (feat. Jus Cuz)