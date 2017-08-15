News By Tag
Web Werks New Business Hosting Plans to Drive Growth for Small Businesses
Web Werks the leading data centers in India and the US recently announced their launch of Business Hosting for small fast-growing companies.
"Web Werks Business Hosting is the best platform for emerging companies to pick up the features and flexibility they require to help their development at a reasonable cost," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks. "By associating organizations with accomplices in our community, we would like to quicken trade development and development in the small business market." Moreover, he said, "Our central goal is to make progressed web-based business innovation available to more organizations, particularly smaller organizations looking to rapidly quicken their opportunity to showcase. Owners can fuel their sales growth flawlessly while utilizing the advantages of business hosting."
Through business hosting, Web Werks connects to small retailers for their web-based business capacities, to pull in new clients, offer all-round services, and develop their business without impediments.
Plans and Pricing
Following are the plans offered starting ₹ 1625/- (Exclusive of GST):
-Budget Basic: Includes 1GB memory, 50GB storage, 1 CPU, 200 Bandwidth per month, and 24x7 rapid action support.
-Budget Standard: Includes 2GB memory, 50GB storage, 1 CPU, 200 Bandwidth per month, and 24x7 rapid action support.
-Budget Advance: Includes 2GB memory, 100GB storage, 2 CPU, 200 Bandwidth per month, and 24x7 rapid action support.
About Web Werks:
Established in 1996, Web Werks is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000 - 1 and Uptime Institute Certified Cloud Data Center Service Provider in India. Web Werks has been awarded with 'The Best Web Hosting Award 2017', 'Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017' and many more.
Web Werks focuses on quality-driven self-managed and fully managed hosting services that includes cloud solutions, dedicated servers and VPS hosting services on linux and windows operating platforms. They also deliver disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services, etc.
They have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This also includes Government sectors as well, such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, NPCI etc.
For more information, kindly visit, www.webwerks.in.
Media Contact
Web Werks Data Centers
08828335555
***@webwerks.in
