 
News By Tag
* Dubai
* Restaurants
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


UAE Food & Beverage Trends Report

Get a Comprehensive Overview of the UAE Food & Beverage Market
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dubai
Restaurants
Food

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Reports

DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Food and Beverage (F&B) sector in the UAE is complex and ever growing, with new innovations and incoming trends altering customer requirements and expected standards all the time.

Virtual Solutions has gathered together the latest statistics, reviewed the evidence of changing trends and customer engagement, and interviewed Food & Beverage bloggers and Influencers in the region to create a substantial well-rounded report – that covers how the industry is currently placed, what is expected in the future, and advice for F&B businesses to work with going forward.

The Report looks at the challenges F&B venues in the UAE face and the importance of Social Media in an increasingly digital world, as well as statistical data that provides essential insights into the necessity of focusing on Customer Experience and what these changes mean for businesses in the UAE.

The UAE F&B Report (2017) is available for free download at

uaefood.virtual-solutions.me

"The UAE is home to some of the finest food and drink in the world, but some amazing establishments are missing out due to a poor online presence. We want to change that by giving restaurant owners and managers, real actionable insights and solutions that they can use to strengthen the food scene in the region." - Dawn Gribble, Founder

The Report provides a comprehensive insight into the Industry and gives UAE businesses expert advice on how to prosper and grow in a challenging market.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Us.

Virtual Solutions is a boutique agency with over 15-years experience working with Food & Beverage,  Hospitality and Hotel brands who want to gain and maintain real influence and credibility through their digital channels. We design and implement industry-leading strategies that provide exceptional online experiences through bespoke digital marketing and social media solutions.

Contact
Dawn Gribble - Virtual Solutions
***@virtual-solutions.me
End
Source:
Email:***@virtual-solutions.me
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share