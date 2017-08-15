UAE Food & Beverage Trends Report

Get a Comprehensive Overview of the UAE Food & Beverage Market

-- The Food and Beverage (F&B) sector in the UAE is complex and ever growing, with new innovations and incoming trends altering customer requirements and expected standards all the time.Virtual Solutions has gathered together the latest statistics, reviewed the evidence of changing trends and customer engagement, and interviewed Food & Beverage bloggers and Influencers in the region to create a substantial well-rounded report – that covers how the industry is currently placed, what is expected in the future, and advice for F&B businesses to work with going forward.The Report looks at the challenges F&B venues in the UAE face and the importance of Social Media in an increasingly digital world, as well as statistical data that provides essential insights into the necessity of focusing on Customer Experience and what these changes mean for businesses in the UAE.The UAE F&B Report (2017) is available for free download atuaefood.virtual-solutions.meThe Report provides a comprehensive insight into the Industry and gives UAE businesses expert advice on how to prosper and grow in a challenging market.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Virtual Solutions is a boutique agency with over 15-years experience working with Food & Beverage, Hospitality and Hotel brands who want to gain and maintain real influence and credibility through their digital channels. We design and implement industry-leading strategies that provide exceptional online experiences through bespoke digital marketing and social media solutions.