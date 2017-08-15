News By Tag
* Dubai
* Restaurants
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UAE Food & Beverage Trends Report
Get a Comprehensive Overview of the UAE Food & Beverage Market
Virtual Solutions has gathered together the latest statistics, reviewed the evidence of changing trends and customer engagement, and interviewed Food & Beverage bloggers and Influencers in the region to create a substantial well-rounded report – that covers how the industry is currently placed, what is expected in the future, and advice for F&B businesses to work with going forward.
The Report looks at the challenges F&B venues in the UAE face and the importance of Social Media in an increasingly digital world, as well as statistical data that provides essential insights into the necessity of focusing on Customer Experience and what these changes mean for businesses in the UAE.
The UAE F&B Report (2017) is available for free download at
uaefood.virtual-
"The UAE is home to some of the finest food and drink in the world, but some amazing establishments are missing out due to a poor online presence. We want to change that by giving restaurant owners and managers, real actionable insights and solutions that they can use to strengthen the food scene in the region." - Dawn Gribble, Founder
The Report provides a comprehensive insight into the Industry and gives UAE businesses expert advice on how to prosper and grow in a challenging market.
------------------------------------------------------------
About Us.
Virtual Solutions is a boutique agency with over 15-years experience working with Food & Beverage, Hospitality and Hotel brands who want to gain and maintain real influence and credibility through their digital channels. We design and implement industry-leading strategies that provide exceptional online experiences through bespoke digital marketing and social media solutions.
Contact
Dawn Gribble - Virtual Solutions
***@virtual-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse