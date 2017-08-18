News By Tag
Juice Bars - Get in the Smoothie Game!
Smoothies are in high demand, tips on how to get in the smoothie game.
The benefits of a healthy smoothie are many.
Weight loss: As part of a weight loss program they can provide a healthy alternative with all of the vitamins and minerals your body needs.
Improved digestion: Being that the food is already blended it eases the burden on your digestive system. It is also a great source of dietary fiber! Tip: Add apples or pears which contain significant fiber which improves digestion.
Improve your immune system: Add broccoli or Brussels sprouts which are known to have immunity boosting properties.
Great for a Workout: Get all the nutrients your body needs for a workout, and help your body recover and rebuild afterwards. Tip: Add beets which have nitrates that are thought to improve athletic performance.
Great for your skin and hair: Provides all the vitamins your body needs for healthier hair and skin. Tip: Add spinach to help fight wrinkles and remove dead skin.
Detox: Adding kale can add detox properties to remove the harmful chemicals you are exposed to daily.
Better Sleep, more energy! – Studies show that by improving your health results in better sleep and more energy through the day.
Getting in the smoothie business is easy and does not take much training. You do however; need a high power blender to ensure the highest quality product. We recommend the Blendtec Stealth - http://www.drinkfreshlysqueezed.com/
Contact our experts at info@drinkfreshlysqueezed.com if you would like more information or suggestions on how to bring smoothies to your product line.
1-800-997-5352
***@drinkfreshlysqueezed.com
