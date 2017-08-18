 
Juice Bars - Get in the Smoothie Game!

Smoothies are in high demand, tips on how to get in the smoothie game.
 
 
Blendtec Stealth
Blendtec Stealth
 
CLEVELAND - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Smoothies are the new craze in the juice bar industry with over $5 billion in sales a year according to Technomic.  Customers are moving towards smoothies because of their great taste, available variety, and health benefits.  For business this can be an easy way to make profits and bring more people to your business.

The benefits of a healthy smoothie are many.

Weight loss:  As part of a weight loss program they can provide a healthy alternative with all of the vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Improved digestion: Being that the food is already blended it eases the burden on your digestive system.  It is also a great source of dietary fiber!  Tip: Add apples or pears which contain significant fiber which improves digestion.

Improve your immune system: Add broccoli or Brussels sprouts which are known to have immunity boosting properties.

Great for a Workout: Get all the nutrients your body needs for a workout, and help your body recover and rebuild afterwards.  Tip: Add beets which have nitrates that are thought to improve athletic performance.

Great for your skin and hair: Provides all the vitamins your body needs for healthier hair and skin.  Tip: Add spinach to help fight wrinkles and remove dead skin.

Detox: Adding kale can add detox properties to remove the harmful chemicals you are exposed to daily.

Better Sleep, more energy! – Studies show that by improving your health results in better sleep and more energy through the day.

Getting in the smoothie business is easy and does not take much training.  You do however; need a high power blender to ensure the highest quality product.  We recommend the Blendtec Stealth - http://www.drinkfreshlysqueezed.com/blendtec-stealth-875/ .  We recommend this blender because its power, quietness and features make it perfect for commercial use.

Contact our experts at info@drinkfreshlysqueezed.com if you would like more information or suggestions on how to bring smoothies to your product line.

