The Next BIG (little) Thing in Cold Press Juicing

An Industrial Cold Juicing Press that Fits on your Countertop
 
 
CLEVELAND - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- At the start of 2017 Freshly Squeezed, LLC started shipping its newest addition to the Freshly Squeezed lineup – The FS-8.5 PLUS.  "The FS 8.5 PLUS fits a niche many of our customers have been looking for – a high volume cold press juicer which is affordable and does not take up much space.  This product removes many of the roadblocks including space and cost which kept many smaller operations from the cold press juicing game in the past" (Michael Kupfer – VP of Marketing  Freshly Squeezed).

Cold press or hydraulic press juicing has been a major movement in the juicing community because it keeps more of the nutrients intact and has higher yields when compared to other juicing methods.  This is because a cold press only uses pressure to squeeze, without the need for heat – which can be damaging to the juice.  They are also known for their versatility with the ability to juice anything from fruits and vegetables to nuts and leafy greens.

The FS 8.5 PLUS produces ~8.5 gallons of juicer per hour with an estimated 4,200 lbs of force and includes simple one button operation.  It is also the only countertop cold press on the market which offers long lasting, reusable, mesh pressing bags.  For larger operations Freshly Squeezed will still offer the FS-12, FS-20 PLUS, FS-30 PLUS and FS-60.

Visit our website www.drinkfreshlysqueezed.com, call us at 1-800-997-5352, or e-mail info@drinkfreshlysqueezed.com to learn more.

Freshly Squeezed specializes in juicing and commercial kitchen equipment. Freshly Squeezed has a clientele that covers a broad spectrum ranging from individual and chain juice and smoothie bars, to restaurants, coffee bars, bakeries, and grocery stores and is an authorized distributor and importer for the world's leading manufacturers of juice and smoothie equipment, as well as the food processing equipment, refrigerators, Ice machines, and display equipment.

Source:Freshly Squeezed LLC
