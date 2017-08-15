Country(s)
Sparkroom, Velocify Integration Helps Align Marketing and Admissions Efforts
Colleges and Universities Gain Holistic, Automated View of Marketing and Admissions Data to Help Optimize the Enrollment Funnel
Today's education seekers often take a nonlinear journey, their path is complicated by different devices and inquiries to multiple schools. As a result, marketing and admissions teams need to be completely in sync, and every bit of data is necessary to maximize their efforts. This new integration between Velocify LeadManager™
"Higher education marketers want more ways to seamlessly access and analyze performance data to make smarter decisions and quickly improve enrollment outcomes," said Akeel Haider, vice president of strategy and innovation at Sparkroom. "This new integration with Velocify – coupled with Sparkroom's unparalleled marketing expertise – will bring together marketing and admissions to optimize efforts and help schools win."
"Most colleges and universities struggle to harmonize their marketing and admissions team efforts," said Scott Ankley, director of partner development at Velocify. "This new integration empowers schools to optimize marketing investments, and drive higher quality admissions engagements to maximize enrollment yields."
Velocify and Sparkroom Integration
The Velocify-Sparkroom integration allows marketing and admissions teams to seamlessly manage and optimize every stage of a prospective student's journey – from the awareness, to application, to enrollment. The integration enables higher-education institutions to:
Automatically post leads from Sparkroom to Velocify with little to no IT support needed to set up the integration. Ensure data is accurate and up-to-date with automatic updates mapped to both Sparkroom and Velocify lead records. Determine marketing campaign effectiveness with easy access to appointment, application, and enrollment activities with Velocify milestone reporting.
"Real-time data from Velocify gives marketing a better sense of campaign performance, which allows us to post more high quality inquiries into Velocify from Sparkroom," said Carrie Shain, Communications Specialist at Sullivan University. "We are also able to see how we are pacing for the month – the number of applications, where students are at in certain stages, how the month looks compared to previous months, so we can make adjustments in marketing spend when it matters most."
The enhanced integration between Sparkroom and Velocify builds upon their respective industry-leading enrollment management capabilities that enable marketing and admissions professionals to attract, engage, and respond quickly to potential students.
Sparkroom performance marketing technology integrates marketing data, automates marketing processes, and provides marketing analytics that drive smarter decisions and a more optimized budget. Velocify LeadManager helps higher education admissions teams operate with a sense of urgency, by putting the right lead in front of the right admissions representative at the right time.
