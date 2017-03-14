Cross-Channel, Multi-Touch Digital Attribution Tracking Now Available for Higher Education

Country(s)
Last-click attribution data, used by the majority of marketers, neglects to report on the impact of top-of-the-funnel branding efforts that can significantly lift the performance of conversion-driving channels. As a result, last-click attribution optimization methods can negatively impact holistic campaign performance.
With features now in beta, Sparkroom performance marketing technology has made cross-channel, multi-touch digital attribution tracking a reality for its higher education clients. The new attribution dashboard within Sparkroom performance marketing technology links third-party data sources (like Google Analytics) with school data sources (like customer relationship management (CRM) software) to combine pre-lead and post-lead data into a single view. Customizable visualizations allow users to analyze the impression-to-
The new cross-channel, multi-touch digital attribution dashboard within Sparkroom technology allows higher education marketers to visualize the most common student journeys across digital channels and understand which combinations of marketing channels best lead prospective students to inquire, enroll and start. This intelligence can be used to assess the holistic performance of digital marketing campaigns, identify the best channels for each stage of the marketing funnel and better optimize campaigns to maximize return on investment.
Sparkroom also recently announced the addition of inbound call attribution tracking into its performance marketing technology platform. This enhancement integrates call tracking systems to connect pre-lead call data with post-lead data and provide the feedback loop needed to track the performance of inbound call campaigns.
Prior to the introduction of inbound call attribution tracking within Sparkroom performance marketing technology, the tracking of inbound calls was managed through significant manual effort. An inbound call generated from a click-to-call search ad, web page or offline media had to be entered into the CRM by the person receiving the call. As a result, the data was prone to human error. This new feature from Sparkroom alleviates the need for delayed, manual work to match conversions across various systems.
Sparkroom performance marketing technology is cloud-based and helps higher education marketers grow enrollments while controlling the cost of recruitment. The award-winning Sparkroom performance marketing technology gathers, translates and reformats data produced from multiple sources to provide holistic views of enrollment marketing campaigns. Demonstrations of Sparkroom performance marketing technology can be requested at Sparkroom.com/
About Sparkroom
Through the deployment of award-winning technology and services, Sparkroom helps higher education marketers rapidly grow their enrollment volume. Sparkroom marketing technology and services address the full student lifecycle, with a focus on delivering higher-quality prospects and better conversion rates. Sparkroom performance marketing technology integrates campaign data, automates processes based on performance and provides holistic, cross-channel attribution reporting and analytics. Sparkroom enrollment marketing services include demand generation and student recruitment support to manage cross-channel marketing campaigns from strategy to execution to optimization and beyond. Sparkroom enrollment management solutions, inclusive of enrollment management consulting and short-term OPM engagements, layer on operational services for institutions in need of end-to-end support. Because Sparkroom technology and services streamline college marketing and operations efforts, higher education marketers trust Sparkroom to fast track their recruitment success. To learn more about Sparkroom, go to sparkroom.com. Sparkroom is owned by Digital Media Solutions (DMS). To learn more about DMS, go to thedmsgrp.com.
